It’s been four seasons since Southwestern Athletic Conference rivals Southern and Alabama A&M have played, so long that the Bulldogs might be unrecognizable.
Alabama A&M has been a pass-happy team in recent years but is relying on the running game and defense so far in coach Connell Maynor’s sixth season.
Without longtime quarterback Aqeel Glass, the Bulldogs have the SWAC's second-best rushing attack at 187 yards per game and a defense that has size up front and athleticism in the secondary.
Southern coach Eric Dooley said he hasn’t seen A&M much but watched the first two games, a 47-13 loss to Vanderbilt and a 51-13 victory against Division II Lane College last week. His Prairie View teams didn’t play the Bulldogs, although a 2020 game was canceled during the COVID-19 abbreviated spring season.
“I haven’t had to scout those guys in a while. It seems like we haven’t played them in five years,” Dooley said. “They have a fast and big front, rangy guys in the secondary.
“Offensively they’re a little different. Coach Maynor is a guy who likes to throw the football, a former quarterback. They’re relying on their two big backs.”
One of those backs is Ryan Morrow, who won SWAC offensive player of the week honors with 191 yards and three TDs on 18 carries against Lane last week. The other back is second-team All-SWAC runner Donovan Eaglin, who sat out last week’s game with an injury. Eaglin (5-foot-11, 226 pounds) is a Michigan State transfer who rushed for 873 yards and six TDs last season.
“Eaglin was banged up just a little bit, so we wanted to sit him and have him ready for Southern,” Maynor said. “Ryan really stepped up. He’ll see a lot of action this week. Those guys will probably split time.”
Maynor, who was a quarterback at Winston-Salem State before transferring to North Carolina A&T, played 12 seasons in the Arena Football League before serving as head coach at Winston-Salem State and Hampton. In five seasons at A&M, he’s compiled a 30-21 record, including 21-12 in SWAC play and a SWAC East title in the 2021 spring season.
Maynor is pinning his quarterback hopes on Xavier Lankford, who split time with Quincy Casey last year. Lankford appears to have won the job to himself this season with 26 completions in 41 attempts for 236 yards and three touchdowns.
“Xavier is performing well,” Maynor said. “We say flashy will get you beaten, you have to be consistent, especially at that position. He’s playing very well, consistently, and giving us a chance to win games.”
Maynor said his team played better in the second half last week when it scored 37 points. The defense picked off four passes, two by Emari Pait, while Terrell Gardner had 95 yards on three punt returns, including a 69-yarder for a touchdown.
Linebacker Jordan Mitchell is tied for the league lead with three sacks.
“We’re playing a lot better defensively than we did last year,” Maynor said. “We gave up a few more yards last week than the week before but we got more turnovers. We bent but didn’t break. We were getting off the field on third down and causing turnovers.”