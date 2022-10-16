Now that Alcorn State is a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference west division, its annual game with Southern is going to go a long way in determining the winner.
Southern’s gritty 21-17 victory Saturday hasn’t locked down anything for the Jaguars, but it does put them in a strong position.
Southern (4-2, 3-1) is now tied for the division lead with Prairie View halfway through the SWAC schedule and Alcorn is a half game back at 2-1. More importantly, the Jaguars now own the tiebreaker over both teams.
There’s plenty of football left to play and Southern has two difficult tests coming up in the next three weeks with road trips to Jackson State and Florida A&M. As frontrunners, the Jaguars now have a target on their back.
“Now you know they are coming after you,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “How do we handle success as a team? Do we rest on that, understand what we did, and leave it there? No, we have to keep pressing now.”
Alcorn and Prairie View have a sense of urgency now, not to mention they have to play each other. So, winning this division, as usual, could come down to the Bayou Classic.
The best thing in Southern’s favor is that it showed it can win a tough game when its offense gets shut down. Southern had 89 yards in the second half as Alcorn held the ball and shortened the game with a crunching ground game, but it wasn’t crunching enough.
Three times the Southern defense bowed up, forcing two field goal attempts and finally stopping the Braves cold on fourth down, a half-yard short, with 1:19 left. Then the offense finished the game as runs of 8 and 23 yards by Jerodd Sims finished off the visitors.
“It was the stop we knew we needed,” said defensive back Corione Harris, who led Southern with 10 tackles and an interception. “Our confidence is rising even if it was already high. We’re stacking wins on top of wins. It’s coming together. We have to keep the momentum going to the end of the season.”
Coaches love teams that can win through adversity and this victory showed the Jaguars’ toughness and resolve. Alcorn made adjustments and decided to see if the Jaguars were man enough to stop them and they did. The Jaguars bent but never broke.
Alcorn State rushed for 114 yards on 44 carries, a 2.6 per carry average. The SWAC’s leading rusher, Vanderbilt transfer Jarveon Howard, ran for 79 on 22 carries, a 3.6 average despite entering the game with a 6.7 average.
“You have to bring your feet with you,” safety Jordan Carter said. “He’s a big guy so you have to come with 11 hats to the ball. We go against the best offense in the conference every day. It’s easy when you come out against other teams like this.”
Carter came up with a big play on third down when he tripped up Howard in the backfield for no gain. On fourth down, Tahj Brown and Trey Laing teamed up to stop him just short.
This week the Jaguars get some respite with a non-conference homecoming game against Virginia-Lynchburg. It’s going to be hard not to peek past that one with Southern’s biggest rival — and reigning SWAC champ — Jackson State two weeks down the road.
“We’re getting close (to Southern standard),” defensive tackle Jason Dumas said. “Every week we keep buying into what the coaches say, doing our job, keeping our head focused and not letting the wins get to their head.”