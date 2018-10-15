It didn't take long for Ladarius Skelton to introduce himself to the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
Making the first start of his career, the first-year transfer quarterback earned SWAC Offensive Player of the Week for his explosive performance in the Jaguars' 38-0 win at Prairie View A&M.
Totaling 370 yards and four touchdowns, Skelton was a spark plug for a Southern offense that had stagnated through the first half of the season, culminating in the program's worst offensive production since coach Dawson odums took over the team in 2012 against Alcorn State two weeks ago.
Skelton entered the season as Southern's No. 3 quarterback before earning the nod this past weekend over John Lampley.
This is Southern's first weekly honors of the season.
"I thought Ladarius Skelton did a good job with his feet and keeping drives alive," Odums said. "When you do that, it puts a lot of pressure on the defense."