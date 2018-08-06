Cesar Barajas’ field goal preparation is simple.
The first thing the Southern place-kicker does is warm up his leg to lessen the chance of pulling a muscle.
Barajas then takes a jog around the field to loosen up and proceeds to stretch out his hamstrings and quads.
It seems simple but going over technique is the big key. From his approach to the ball to his plant foot, Barajas makes sure that every little detail that goes into the kick remains consistent.
However, there were some inconsistencies in the Southern kicker’s first season. After missing a 47-yard field goal in last season’s opener against South Carolina State, Barajas went 3 of 5 in field goals in the Jaguars’ next three games and made 22 straight extra point attempts until the seventh game of the season.
He finished 37 of 41 in extra points but he hit only 42.8 percent of his field goals.
Barajas looks at those inconsistencies and hopes the lessons he learned from them will carry into his sophomore season.
“What I learned during the offseason is being more 'tempoed' with the ball,” he said. “My coaches told me that I have the leg, but it’s just about being more consistent. I have to be more relaxed this year.”
Southern coach Dawson Odums and assistant Steve Adams have complimented Barajas for his strong leg. While Barajas is still developing in fall camp, Odums sees the young kicker's fundamentals improving.
“There’s a big difference between freshman year and sophomore year,” Odums said. “Once he becomes more consistent, he can become one of the better kickers in the country.”
Barajas shined at DeSoto County High School in Arcadia, Florida. But making the jump from high school to a Division I college can be a little difficult for a freshman, especially when home is 11 hours away.
That distance didn’t affect Barajas too much on and off the football field.
Barajas’ biggest adjustment was going from central Florida’s agriculture to southeast Louisiana’s Cajun culture. His teammates helped him get use to his new scenery faster. They have also encouraged him on the field.
“Those three points can be crucial in games,” Barajas said. “Whenever it comes down to crunch time and practice, it’s all about being confident and having the support of your teammates. I feel like my teammates are a really big factor in me helping me succeed while I’m out here.”
Punter Taylor Merritt sees the bond between Barajas, the rest of the specialists and himself as tight-knit. The specialists motivate each other by keeping a positive mindset, which tightens the bond.
“If you’re thinking negative, it’s always a stressful position and you try to overthink things,” Merritt said. “So if I see Cesar have a bad moment, I say, ‘Come on, man. You got it.’ He knows what type of talent he has, and I know what type of talent he has.”
Barajas has incorporated praying in a quiet place as a pregame ritual. He said he thinks of his family members cheering him on back in Florida, as well as the family members he lost during his journey to Southern.”
“(Playing at Southern is) a great opportunity,” Barajas said. “This HBCU gave me a good chance to go out and play ball. I feel like I’m in a good environment surrounded by good teammates and good coaches.”