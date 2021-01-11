JACKSON, Miss. – The Southern womens basketball team put together a 20-6 run over the final seven minutes of Monday evening's game against SWAC rival Jackson State, but the 33 minutes before that were as bad as it gets for the Jaguars offense.
For Southern, which went 15 minutes of game time without a field goal in the first half, the late rally did little to take the sting out of a 62-42 loss at the Williams Center.
The loss for Southern (1-7, 1-2) was its second consecutive in league play and its third straight to Jackson State.
“I thought we got some good looks early. We just couldn’t get our shots to fall,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “We got some wide open looks but we couldn’t get anything to fall. It was just one of those nights.
“I’ve been doing this a long time, but that’s probably the worst shooting for three quarters that I’ve ever been a part of as far as getting good looks and just missing them.”
Jackson State (4-5, 3-1) and preseason SWAC player of the year Ameshya Williams asserted themselves from the start. With Williams contributing five rebounds, a blocked shot and a basket, the Tigers took a 12-5 lead midway through the first quarter.
Southern had three chances to cut into the lead, but misfired each time. JSU’s Jariyah Covington then made back-to-back 3 pointers, and the Tigers were on their way.
Williams, who averaged double-figure points and rebounds last season, finished with 13 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots.
Southern missed six of eight shots to start the game, but grabbed five offensive rebounds that led to two two second-chance baskets. Jackson State led 8-5 after Amani McWain’s jumper with 5:22 left in the first quarter.
From there, Southern's shooting went from cold to frozen. The Jaguars missed their next nine shots and trailed 20-5 after one quarter. In the second quarter, they missed 11 shots before Taneara Moore finally made a jumper with 30 seconds left in the half.
Southern went on to trail 30-13 at halftime, and the statistics mirrored the score. For the half, Southern made 4 of 31 shots (12.9%) and got outrebounded 26-10.
“We got good looks,” Funchess said of the Jaguars first half. “Out of all those shots, probably only three or four of them were questionable.”
Nakia Kincey was the only Jaguar in double figures with 14 points. Taneara Moore added eight points and seven rebounds.