Wide receiver Marquis McClain took a gamble two years ago in leaving a Power Five school like Auburn for Southern.
He was feeling pretty good Wednesday about the way it worked out.
McClain was one of 11 former Jaguar football players participating in front of NFL scouts from 16 teams at Pro Day held at A.W. Mumford Stadium. The Jaguars’ leading receiver last season ran through the gauntlet of measuring, testing and interviews with scouts from a list of teams that included the Saints, Rams, Jets, Chargers and Ravens among others.
“It worked out well,” McClain said after a long chat with a Kansas City Chiefs representative. “I left Auburn strictly for the opportunity, that’s what I got here.
“I’m happy with my numbers. My 40-yard dash time could have been a little better. Overall, it was a pretty solid day.”
Also being ogled by scouts were running back Devon Benn, linebacker Caleb Carter, offensive tackle Ja’Tyre Carter, safety Chase Foster, tight end Jeremias Houston, wide receiver Travis O’Connor, safety Jakoby Pappillion, quarterback Ladarius Skelton, wide receiver Jamar Washington and offensive lineman Joe Davis.
McClain, who also participated in the HBCU combine and Legacy Bowl, ran a 4.59 40-yard dash and reached 10 feet in the standing broad jump, both the second-best efforts of the day. But he also showed good strength with 19 bench press reps with 225 pounds, and explosion with a 39-inch vertical, the best of the day.
“I take each event very serious and go in very prepared,” said McClain, who measured 6-2 and 219.
“Doing well here increases my draft stock and gets my name out there. They (scouts) got their little nit-picks of what they want. That’s part of being an athlete. You’ve got to be coachable. Whatever they want you to do, you make the adjustment.”
The player who drew the most attention was Ja’Tyre Carter, who already appeared at the NFL Combine. After the testing, he got about 30 minutes of individual work on blocking technique and even made some shotgun snaps to test his versatility on the offensive line.
One scout said Carter was “very coachable, took the coaching points well, and athletic with raw ability that gives him room to grow.” Carter did not allow a sack last season as Southern’s left tackle. His flexibility and explosion were on display with a 34½ inch vertical jump and 10 feet on the broad jump. He got 21 reps on the bench press and ran a strong 5.14 40-yard dash.
Caleb Carter, who did not play last season, had perhaps the best day. His 10 feet and 2 inches in the broad jump, 27 bench press reps and 4.51 40 time were all bests of the day.
Carter, a Scotlandville Magnet product, was Southern’s second leading tackler in 2019 with 81, plus 4.5 tackles for loss. He played four games in the abbreviated spring season and chose not to play last season for personal reasons.
“I’m feeling good about my performance and the whole process,” Carter said. “It’s everybody’s dream to have a pro day and perform in front of scouts. I’m enjoying the experience. They like my explosiveness, my speed, versatility. It’s been a long time. Patience is a key.”
Skelton said pro scouts have talked to him about playing running back, wide receiver, safety and even a little quarterback. He was one of the best athletes in the SWAC during his four seasons, accounting for 6,963 yards and 60 touchdowns rushing and passing.
“Just another day, same thing but you want to be better the next day, get better each day,” said Skelton who participated in the HBCU combine and Legacy Bowl. “My options are wide option. I try to be dominant on the field when the clock is running. When plays need to be made I try to make them.”