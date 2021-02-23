Grambling's football season opener against Prairie View scheduled for the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas has been postponed and moved to Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
The delay is because of the impact of last week's weather on Cotton Bowl Stadium.
The annual classic is now set for 3 p.m. March 13 at Globe Life Park.
“Unfortunately, due to the impacts of the recent inclement weather and the time required to assess what is needed to get Cotton Bowl Stadium ready, we collectively agreed with the State Fair of Texas and the promoter that the prudent decision is to move the event,” says Peter Sullivan, general manager of Fair Park. “We look forward to hosting this great event again in the future.”
The game will be limited to 25,000 guests in response to COVID-19.