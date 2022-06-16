The Bayou Classic will return to NBC beginning this football season and appears headed for a much earlier kickoff as the schools and network negotiate.

Multiple media outlets have reported the kickoff will move from 4 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 26 in the Caesar’s Superdome, although NBC has not made an official announcement on the time change.

Southern athletic director Roman Banks said networks usually determine kickoff time but he'd like to keep the game at 4 p.m.

“We haven’t agreed to the time change yet,” Banks said. “We’d like to keep it (at 4) but I don’t know if we’re going to be able to do that. That is the time they (NBC) are talking about.

We’d love to keep it at four. Maybe we can meet somewhere in the middle.”

Southern gets two transfer commitments from Bowie State, including All American The Southern football program got commitments from two Bowie State transfers, including a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association All-Ame…

The move back to the main network from NBC Sports Network, which has carried the game since 2015, is locked in and everyone is happy about that part, Banks said. NBC shut down the NBC Sports Network to preserve the USA Network and boost its Peacock streaming service.

“No question, we’re happy to be back on NBC,” Banks said. “Being on a national network instead of its affiliate channel, we’ll be on more stations across the country. You won’t need a cable network to get this game any more. We’ll get two HBCU’s in a lot more homes. It helps each school to tell its story.”

Banks didn’t have the exact viewership numbers but said he was annually fielding questions from fans why they couldn’t get the game without cable. He said he prefers the later kickoff time to preserve time for all of the ancillary events associated with the Bayou Classic weekend.

“A lot of events go on Saturday and we want to make sure people have enough time,” Banks said. “A lot of those events have been scheduled already. There’s a Champions Square pep rally and some alumni events, parties, fundraisers and perhaps some political events.

“Back in the day it kicked off at 1 or 1:30. You’d pan the crowd and the stadium wasn’t full until the second half. People were still waking up from having fun the night before.”