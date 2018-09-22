MOBILE, Ala. — Dawson Odums can’t pinpoint the exact moment when everything changed in Southern’s 29-27 win against Alabama A&M Saturday night.
Maybe it was the first time the Jaguars defense stopped the Bulldogs after getting dissected for three touchdowns in the first 11 plays from the line of scrimmage of the Gulf Coast Challenge in Mobile, Alabama.
Maybe it was when defensive lineman Jahmal Tillman stuffed Jordan Bentley in the end zone for a safety in the second quarter, sparking a run of 23 unanswered points.
Or it could be when quarterback John Lampley hit Devon Benn on a short screen just before halftime to give the offense its first successful drive since the opening possession, putting Southern within one score going into the locker room.
It doesn’t really matter when the tide began to turn, only that it did — and that it stayed in Southern’s favor until the final whistle.
Down 15 points to start the Southwestern Athletic Conference opener, the Jaguars put behind them a disastrous first quarter to pull off one of its biggest come-from-behind victories in recent memory.
It was, Odums hopes, the start of a special season on the Bluff.
“At the end of the day, you saw the reason why we think we have a chance to be pretty good,” Odums said. “That’s just the heartbeat of this team. Our guys are going to fight hard, they’re going to compete to the end.
“It doesn’t matter to me who made plays or how we win, it’s just at the end of the day we have to find a way.”
Both offenses started out fast, but they didn’t stay that way.
Saturday night was a mash of defensive play as Southern (2-2, 1-0 SWAC) fought its way back into contention from a 21-6 deficit by the end of the first quarter.
The Jaguars opened the game with a scoring drive on its initial possession, but four of its next six drives ended with a turnover.
Lampley was routinely pressured by the Bulldogs (1-3, 0-1 SWAC) front, holding him to 65 yards on 7 of 10 passing, including a pair of interceptions, in the first quarter for an 84.60 passing efficiency.
As for Alabama A&M, quarterback Aqeel Glass and the Bulldogs slowed to a near stop for the final 40 minutes of play.
The Bulldogs did not face a single third down in the first quarter, yet finished the game converting 4 of its 12 attempts.
It wasn’t until AAMU’s final drive of the game that they again pushed past Southern’s 30 yard line.
That improvement across the defense is what sparked the Jaguars to its game-winning rally, the second consecutive week that was the case.
Alabama A&M gained only 221 total yards in the final three quarters — down from 158 in the first — while Southern claimed 319 yards of offense during the same stretch.
“I told our guys (at halftime), ‘We took their best shot,’” Odum said. “We always talk about, when they hit you on the chin and you’re on those ropes, those ropes have to hold you up. We felt like they took their best shot and at some point in the second half we were going to have to make a play.”
Regardless of where the comeback began, the game was won with a little more than a minute to play in the fourth quarter.
Glass had just punched in a 2-yard run to pull the score within two before the extra point.
If the Bulldogs reached the end zone once more, the game would likely go to overtime. If Southern held strong and recovered the inevitable onside kick, they’d claim victory.
Glass again tried to pull the ball and make a break for the goal line, but was stopped by linebacker Calvin Lunkins well short.
It may have only been one of Southern's six tackles for loss Saturday night, but it stands as the most significant.
No players from either team were made available to the media.
“(Southern) played hard," said Alabama A&M coach Connell Maynor. "We missed opportunities. ... We didn't make the plays when we had to, and when you're trying to turn around a program, you have to teach them how to learn and teach them how to finish. We have to learn how to finish."