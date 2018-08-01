FIVE BIG QUESTIONS
1. Can the Jaguars return to the top?
It’s been five years since Southern last won a conference championship and four since the Jaguars have been to the SWAC title game. Not much remains from those teams, with the exception of wide receiver Randall Menard and a few coaches. All roads still lead through Grambling, and the Jaguars haven’t defeated their archrival in four years, either. With so many changes, the league is more wide open than it’s been in recent years, and Southern has a shot at breaking the drought.
2. Can Menard make a big difference?
Randall Menard was perhaps the most talented receiver Southern had over the past several years — when he was healthy. A broken leg last season was thought to be the end of his injury-plagued career, but the NCAA granted him a sixth year of eligibility, giving one more chance to fulfill his potential. He will be a major asset, providing off-the-field leadership, but Southern needs him to produce on the field as well.
3. What about the passing game?
The Jaguars weren’t dominant through the air last year, passing for just 2,317 yards, fifth-most in the SWAC. But they could count on veteran Austin Howard when they needed a big play. Howard is gone now, and with no clear-cut starter (yet) there’s no way to tell what the offense will look like for sure. But one thing is certain: Whoever wins the job will need to make a clutch throw eventually.
4. Does depth equal talent?
Southern has the bodies to rotate players at just about any position — especially on offense. Eight running backs, 17 offensive linemen and 17 receivers stack the roster going into camp. That doesn’t necessarily mean the Jaguars have the best talent. With no major playmakers returning from last year’s team, Southern must figure out in camp which players it can trust with the game on the line.
5. How much did spring really help?
For four years, coach Dawson Odums said spring practice held back his Jaguars at the start of the season; they needed several extra weeks to figure things out. Now they don’t have that excuse. Odums said he was pleased with what he saw in the spring, but we won’t know how much it helped until players get into preseason camp. If nothing else, they should be in better condition.
FOUR BIG POSITION BATTLES
1. Quarterback
Parties involved: QB coach Matt Leone, John Lampley, Glendon McDaniel, Ladarius Skelton
The Scoop: Southern whittled its five-way battle to just three at the start of camp, but the Jaguars still have a way to go before narrowing it to one starter. Lampley and McDaniel were the front-runners through the spring, but Skelton could make a late push. Expect this one to go down to the wire, if not into the season.
Our prediction: Lampley had the edge in the spring with McDaniel close behind. The best guess is that Lampley gets the nod early, even if both quarterbacks split time for the first game or two in the regular season.
2. Linebacker
Parties involved: LB coach Patrick Bastien, Calvin Lunkins, Alfred Palomino, Desnic Snow, Caleb Carter
The Scoop: This is the one area, aside from quarterback, Odums circled as a major battle going into camp. So far, Lunkins is the most experienced and will likely take a leadership role in the defense at Will linebacker. The Mike spot has a few more questions as Southern tries to replace one of its most experienced players in Kentavious Preston.
Our prediction: Odums spoke highly of Palomino when the Jaguars reported this week. He’s the early favorite with Snow also in the mix.
3. Punt return specialist
Parties involved: Demerio Houston, Kendall Catalon, Jamar Washington, Trey Smith, Gary Young
The Scoop: Southern has thrived in this area the past few years — more, perhaps, than any other team in the SWAC. But with superstars Willie Quinn and Danny Johnson gone, the Jaguars need someone new to field punts. Odums said it will likely be Demerio Houston to start but a few others could be in the mix.
Our prediction: The job is Houston’s to lose at this point. He’s the heavy favorite while Southern tries out a few others just in case. But crazier things have happened, and Southern needs to make a solid pick here.
4. Captains
Parties involved: Coach Dawson Odums ... and players to be named later
The Scoop: The most important “position battle” this summer is the one that’s not found on the depth chart. Southern will wait until after fan day on Aug. 18 to name captains. It’s anyone’s guess as to who wins the most wide open competition in camp. A few names were already floated, but none of them carry the star power Austin Howard, Danny Johnson and Aaron Tiller did last year — at least not yet.
Our prediction: Demerio Houston, Calvin Lunkins, Devon Benn and Randall Menard are the early favorites for the spot and it’s a safe bet one or more of them get the eventual nod.