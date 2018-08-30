With Southern heading to Texas for its season opener at TCU, we caught up with local Horned Frogs beat writer Dean Straka from sptspage.com to see what fans can expect to see on Saturday.
Kickoff is slated for 11 A.M. at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
Expectations must be high after earning a Top 20 ranking to start the year. What can fans expect to see out of the Horned Frogs on Saturday?
Don't expect TCU to take this game lightly. The matchup may favor the Horned Frogs heavily on paper, but Gary Patterson doesn't see it that way. And you can't really blame him -- at least when considering this is the first crack at it for largely revamped TCU offense. Two years ago in Week 1, it took an entire half before TCU was able to pull away from FCS powerhouse South Dakota State, and though the Jaguars may not be of the same caliber as the Jackrabbits, Patterson doesn't want to relive that experience anytime soon.
That said, watch out for the Horned Frogs to step on the gas quickly in this one and never look back. Players will rotate, trick plays will be called and by the end of the day, TCU will hope to have all the kinks sorted out before the tougher competition arrives. Week 1 is all about setting the tone, and with opponents like Ohio State on the calendar for the Horne Frogs this year, they'll need all the momentum they can get out of the gate.
We all know Texas is a hotbed of recruiting and TCU has plenty of talent to go around. Who are the players to watch this weekend?
You bring up an interesting point. Texas is indeed a recruiting hotbed, and yet TCU isn't a school that consistently brings in recruiting classes loaded with 4 and 5 star recruits. Yes, the Horned Frogs have gone up in the rankings in recent years, but Patterson has a keen eye for talent -- often making the most out of players who only have 2 or 3 stars in the 247Sports composite rankings.
When it comes to former blue-chip recruits, sophomore quarterback Shawn Robinson and sophomore wide receiver Jalen Reagor are the headliners. Venture over to the defense, however, and seniors Ben Banogu and Ty Summers will likely be causing headaches for the Jaguars as they line-up at defensive end. Both are what you may call feel good stories -- a pair of former 2-star recruits who have since terrorized opposing Big 12 offenses since finding their way into Patterson's system. In a span of two years, Banogu has gone from sitting out the season after transferring from Louisiana-Monroe to now being named the preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
In short, a lot of players could be coming through in the clutch for TCU this weekend. Just don't limit that list to the top stars.
TCU just named its starting QB. Is Shawn Robinson for real?
Well, we certainly saw what Robinson was capable of his final high school game in December 2016 -- a six touchdown performance as he led DeSoto High School to a Texas state championship at nearby AT&T Stadium. Folks in Fort Worth can only hope that performances like those are the norm going forward.
No doubt about it, there will be a learning curve for Robinson in 2018. The good news is that he's already been on campus for over a year after enrolling a semester early in January 2017. He even has a late-season start under his belt, filling in for an injured Kenny Hill as a freshman at Texas Tech last fall. There were some hiccups in that contest, but it was hard to overlook his 84-yard rushing performance as TCU captured a 27-3 victory in Lubbock.
With an entire offseason to mature and develop since then, Robinson should be fun to watch. His dual-threat abilities are what excite TCU fans the most, and with the receiving corps around him, there's potential for the Horned Frogs to put up prolific numbers on offense this fall. The big question however -- how much protection will he get from an offensive line that was decimated by departures after the 2017 campaign? That may very well be the determining factor in Robinson's production.
Compared to Southern, TCU has a lot of strengths. But if there’s an area to attack, what’s it going to be?
As I just touched on, the offensive line is the biggest vulnerability for the Horned Frogs in 2018. Sure, there have been some bumps and bruises on defense, but that doesn't compare to the talent which the Horned Frogs lost up-front this offseason due to graduations. Among them -- offensive tackles Matt Pryor and Joseph Noteboom, both who were drafted in April and could be starting in the NFL this fall with the way they've impressed for Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams, respectively.
Alas, Patterson has called the offensive line the "surprise" of the offseason during recent interviews, so maybe there won't be as much regression as expected. After all, there's something to be said about going up against one of the top defensive lines in the Big 12 week after week in practice. But at the end of the day, you simply can't teach experience. I think the unit will handle Southern just fine, but once the Buckeyes and Longhorns roll around later in September, it could get real fun.
Louisiana makes tailgating and football watching a sport of its own. What kind of atmosphere can Southern fans making the trip to Fort Worth expect on game day? Any good food recommendations?
Full disclosure: TCU doesn't have quite the same fan base as LSU or Ole Miss when it comes to sheer size, but the tailgating scene is still a blast in Fort Worth. Venture around Amon G. Carter Stadium before kickoff -- a stop at Frog Alley included -- and you'll find plenty of awesome setups with plenty of awesome people. The Horned Frogs are also paying tribute to legendary quarterback Davey O'Brien this Saturday, so expect a few extra festivities as well on that front.
When it comes to food.....oh boy. I could ramble on all day about where to eat, but Dutch's has some of the best burgers in town and is located directly across from campus on South University Drive. If you're looking to catch other Week 1 contests while enjoying some wings or pizza, walk right next door to Buffalo Bros., which is bar-none one of the best sports bars Fort Worth has to offer.
But the king of them all? The one and only Heim BBQ. It's a few minutes away from campus, but it's an experience that will change your life if you're craving some top-notch Texas BBQ. Make sure you order the burnt bacon ends, and get a side of mac and cheese while you're at it. You can thank me later.