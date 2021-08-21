Editor's note: This is the fifth in a series of stories on the 2021 inductees to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are Aug. 28 in Natchitoches.
Three years before he won the Golden Spikes Award as the best player in amateur baseball, an unassuming Rickie Weeks was quiet at his first practice.
Head down. Little eye contact. A sturdy, but average, 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds.
The freshman from Florida, who was a virtual unknown to his Southern University teammates, hardly said a word.
That doesn’t mean the quiet, unfamiliar kid far from his home state didn’t make some noise.
He was just an average-looking firecracker no one had seen hit yet. Or heard.
But then came batting practice and the future Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer stepped into the right-handed batter’s box.
A few loud line drives later, it was evident that no one would be able to keep Weeks, who somehow had been flying below baseball’s radar, a secret any longer.
On Aug. 28, a little more than two decades after arriving on Southern's campus, he’ll step into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame with the rest of the Class of 2021.
“We knew he was going to play after he took BP for the first time," said Robert Primus, Southern’s junior right-fielder at the time. "He pretty much made everybody stop because of the way the ball was coming off his bat ... the sound it made, the backspin it created.
“We had a bunch of metal signs on the (Lee-Hines Field fences), and if those balls didn’t go over the fence and they hit those metal signs, those were the loudest bangs you’ve ever heard,” Primus said.
A second baseman most of his career, Weeks started hitting ropes at age 4 for the Altamonte Springs Mets in a T-Ball league in his Florida hometown.
He didn’t stop until he had starred for USA Baseball during two summers in college, finished his three-year Southern career with NCAA records for batting average (.465) and slugging percentage (.927), became the first player from an HBCU to claim the Golden Spikes Award, became the second player taken in the 2003 Major League Baseball Draft, and played 14 years in the big leagues.
“From that first day on, it was truly impressive to watch him play every day,” said Primus, the principal at White Castle High School. “A lot of his home runs were still rising when they left the park. You saw that, and you knew somebody was going to lose a (lineup) spot.
Roger Cador, his college coach and a Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer, compared the strength of Weeks’ hands and wrists to those of his friend Hank Aaron.
Cador acknowledged how exaggerated that might sound — but only to anyone who had never seen Weeks swing a bat.
“He would hit these line drives down the left-field line and they would never go foul,” Cador told The Advocate in 2017 when Weeks’ career was ending after a summer with Tampa Bay. “He hit them so hard, they didn’t have a chance to go foul. What a talent.”
With Milwaukee (2003, 2005-14), Seattle (2015), Arizona (2016) and Tampa Bay (2017), Weeks had a .246 career batting average with 161 home runs, 474 RBIs and 132 steals.
His top hitting seasons came when he hit .279 in 2006 and .274 in 2014, but he batted.269 with 29 homers and 83 RBIs in 2010.
In 2011, Weeks was the starting second baseman for the National League in the All-Star game. He finished that season hitting .269 with 20 home runs and 49 RBIs.
Not at all bad for the unknown kid from Florida who turned heads at Southern.
It happened because a scout and friend of Cador’s was in Florida scouting another player but couldn’t take his eyes and ears off Weeks and those line drives.
The first time Cador talked to Rickie’s mom, Valeria, she committed her son to Cador and Southern over the phone.
When the two met at a summer tournament in Florida, Valeria, a Pentecostal minister, saw the stately 6-5 Cador and knew she’d made the right move.
Hallelujah!
Cador has long said that Weeks was “the right guy to win the Golden Spikes at an HBCU” because “he did all the right things all the time.”
“But if we go beyond baseball to what he’s doing now, it’s more significant,” Cador said. “Now I see him as a community leader giving back to the less fortunate kids in the Orlando area.
"To me, that’s as important as all the hits he got and all the great things he did at Southern.”