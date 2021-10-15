What’s at stake

Southern does not have all of its goals in its control anymore. If Texas Southern wins out, the Tigers would win a tiebreaker with Southern for the West title should Southern also win out. There is no margin for error and every yard is precious. This is a road game, which is where misfortune often happens. Things can unravel quickly when teams hit a few bumps. Southern needs a sense of urgency that was lacking last week. The next four opponents have a combined record of 8-1 in SWAC play.

Key matchup

Southern DE Jordan Lewis vs. UAPB offensive line: Lewis has some catching up to do. He’s tied with UAPB’s Monroe Beard for third in sacks with four behind Isaiah Lamb of Florida A&M (10) and James Houston of Jackson State (7). The Jaguars defense needs his pass rush to get the UAPB quarterback off his spot and out of his comfort zone. Defensive coordinator Lionel Washington needs to dial up some creative tactics against a UAPB offensive line that will double-team Lewis as often as possible. The other defensive ends have to pick up their game and take advantage when the Lions focus on Lewis.

Players to watch

Jaguars: RB Devon Benn is an amazing player and showed it again last week, carrying the Southern offense. He’s the SWAC’s No. 4 rusher with 364 yards despite being the smallest player on the field. At 5-feet-8, 180 pounds, he’s tough as nails and shows it every week. LB Brian Jordan is also undersized at 5-11 and 200 pounds, but he needs to continue to adapt to his position switch after leading the team in tackles last week. He has to bring some physicality to the position or the Lions will run right at him.

Lions: QB Skyler Perry is a proven commodity, and the Lions need him to wake up from his slump. He gave Southern fits in the spring, not so much as a runner but with his ability to step away from the pass rush and buy time to make a throw. A third poor game in a row is unlikely. LB Monroe Beard is one of the few playmakers the Lions have, but he also has been quiet the last two weeks. The Lions multiple-look defense will try to hide him, then bring him on a blitz. The Southern blockers have to be aware of his presence.

Facts and figures

Southern has won six of the last eight meetings. ... Luke Jackson is two for five on field goal attempts. ... DT Camron Peterson leads Southern with 27 tackles. ... UAPB is averaging 5.96 yards per pass attempt and allowing 8.98. ... Kierre Crossley has five of UAPB’s six rushing TDs. ... Southern's opponents are converting 51.6% of their third-down tries. ... UAPB is averaging 23.4 yards per kickoff return, second in the SWAC.

Numbers worth knowing

5 – Passing TDs by UAPB

6 – Yards per play allowed by the Southern defense

41 – Southern penalties through five games

Prediction and why

Southern 35, UAPB 30

Expect another shootout unless Southern can make some major progress on defense. The Jaguars catch the Lions on homecoming and on a downward spiral. UAPB may be at a crossroads, and Southern’s rushing offense has a way of amplifying the misery and frustration of foes. A physical effort by the Jaguars could be what pushes the Lions over the edge. Southern players know they let one slip away last week and will be resolved not to let it happen again. Coaches no doubt have been in their ears all week to remind them.