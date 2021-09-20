Deion Sanders has brought attention to the Southwestern Athletic Conference and Jackson State with his star power and charisma. On Saturday, he almost did it with a huge upset.

The Tigers held FBS Louisiana-Monroe without a touchdown on its home field but fell to four field goals in a 12-7 loss to the Warhawks, who are coached by Terry Bowden, the son of the legendary Bobby Bowden who coached Sanders at Florida State.

“I appreciate Terry Bowden. We had a wonderful talk yesterday in remembrance of his father,” Sanders said. “If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be where I am today.

“We’re not happy with the outcome by any means, but I’m proud of the way my kids competed."

The Tigers (2-1) led 7-3 at halftime on a 24-yard scoring pass from Shedeur Sanders to Joshua Lanier. Sanders, the son of the head coach, completed 28 of 41 passes for 259 yards and threw one interception.

Jackson State outgained ULM 285-250 but lost the turnover battle 3-0.

Calum Sutherland made four of six field goal attempts, including a 42-yarder in the fourth quarter to give the Warhawks the lead for good. He added a 49-yarder with 2:24 left for the final margin.

The Tigers (2-1, 1-0) host Delta State on Saturday.

Braves fall short

Alcorn State also came within a score of upsetting an FBS school when it fell at South Alabama, 28-21, in a game delayed 90 minutes because four light towers failed to re-illuminate after the players entry, according to Al.com. The game ended just before midnight.

The Braves led at halftime, 14-7, on a fumble recovery in the South Alabama end zone by Jason Longcor and a 1-yard touchdown run by Javonta Leatherwood. South Alabama rallied to take a 28-14 lead behind running back Kareem Walker, who ran for 150 yards and three touchdowns.

Alcorn quarterback Felix Harper completed 20 of 33 passes for 265 yards with one touchdown and an interception. He threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Juan Anthony with 14:19 left to pull the Braves within striking distance.

Alcorn coach Fred McNair limited his team’s practices last week because of the loss of the team’s trainer. McNair confirmed the school has hired a full-time trainer, and practices for Thursday’s game at reigning West Division champion Arkansas-Pine Bluff will go on as scheduled.

Bulldogs stay on roll

Bethune-Cookman took reigning SWAC champion Alabama A&M to the wire in its first game as a member of the league before falling 30-27 on Thursday after multiple weather delays at Daytona Beach, Fla.

The Wildcats' defense and the weather limited Bulldogs quarterback Aqeel Glass to 234 yards passing and two touchdowns, but running back Gary Quarles rushed for 101 yards and a score on 27 carries. A&M’s Trenell Troutman sealed the victory with a fourth-quarter interception.

Alabama A&M hosts Tuskegee on Saturday.

G-Men crushed

Grambling’s offense was smothered in a 45-0 loss to Houston. The Tigers had 102 yards of offense (53 rushing, 49 passing), three first downs and was 0 for 14 on third-down conversions. Houston had 422 yards and led 42-0 after three quarters.

The Tigers (1-2, 0-0) take on Prairie View (2-1, 1-0) in the State Fair Classic in Dallas’ Cotton Bowl on Saturday in a key West Division matchup. The Panthers won their SWAC opener against Texas Southern.

Players of the week

Quarles, Florida A&M DB Markquese Bell, UAPB P Jose Sanchez and Prairie View QB Jawon Pass won conference player of the week honors.

Bell won the defensive honor with 15 tackles, including a sack, and a forced fumble in a loss to South Florida. Sanchez punted five times for a 42.8 average, including one for 62 yards. Pass was the top newcomer, completing 24 of 35 passes for 365 yards and two TDs against Houston Baptist.

Non SWAC

Former Southern coach Dawson Odums got his first victory as coach at Norfolk State when his Spartans beat Elizabeth City State, 63-26. Norfolk set school records for points (in the Division I era) and yards (Division I and II combined) with 675.

Quarterback Juwan Carter completed 23 of 30 passes for 353 yards and five TDs. The Spartans' defense had eight sacks among its record 13 tackles for loss.

“For the most part I thought we played inspired football,” Odums said. “I think we’re ahead of schedule, but we got a lot of work to do.”

Southern bus trip

