DALLAS — Southern appeared to have solved its quarterback issue.
The Jaguars had rolled to a convincing win at Prairie View the week before — and in the first half of Saturday's 21-7 win against Texas Southern, in his second start, Ladarius Skelton had gotten Southern off to a fast start.
Then, in the third quarter, Skelton made a run up the middle, as he’d done so many times the past two weeks.
But this play did not end with a highlight run.
Instead, it ended with Skelton on the ground. Southern trainers helped him to the sideline. He stayed there for the rest of the game.
Coach Dawson Odums said he was unsure of the extent of Skelton’s injury and that the team likely wouldn’t know more until it returned to Baton Rouge on Sunday. All he could confirm immediately after Saturday's game was that it was an ankle injury.
With Skelton’s status unknown, at least for the moment, the Jaguars' quarterback situation is hazy again.
“Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready,” Odums said, referring to backup quarterbacks and their roles. “You never know in this game. We’re fortunate to have some quarterbacks because we have to play a lot of guys.
“They say, 'When you’ve got two, you don’t have one.’ but I really think we’ve got two and three.”
With Skelton sidelined, former starter John Lampley returned to the field for his first significant appearance since Southern failed to gain more than 139 yards in a 20-3 loss against Alcorn State three weeks ago.
Odums said Lampley gave the offense some life off the bench. Skelton, for his part, had led the Jaguars to 14 first-quarter points.
Lampley completed 3 of 8 passes for 27 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown throw to Trey Smith in the corner of the end zone.
Skelton and Lampley each threw an interception.
The change in quarterbacks “had no effect,” wide receiver Kendall Catalon said. “We do the rotation all the time in practice. Everybody gets reps. We as receivers and running backs have a feel for every quarterback. Stay ready whenever your number is called.”
Skelton did indeed put the Jaguars ahead early but was not as effective as he'd been the previous week, when he made play after play in a 38-0 rout at Prairie View.
After leading Southern on a nine-play, 57-yard touchdown drive to start the game — capped by a 4-yard rollout to the end zone by Skelton — he and the Jaguars cooled off, gaining just 52 more yards of offense the rest of the first half.
Skelton began to find a rhythm in the third quarter, rushing for 46 yards.
Then came the ankle injury.
Skelton did not go to the locker room, instead spending the final minutes of the game pacing behind the bench in an attempt to loosen his pain.
“You go back to last week. (The quarterbacks) were consistent,” Odums said. “This week, we were inconsistent. We moved the ball all day. It’s just when you get a good drive going and then get behind the sticks, it makes things tough. Too many third-and-longs.”