Eric Randall had no idea what to expect the first time Pete Richardson called the Southern football team into the nursing school auditorium 25 years ago.
Players knew little about him, other than he was not the popular choice to become Southern’s 11th coach in three decades since the legendary Ace Mumford patrolled the Bluff.
Offensive coordinator Archie "Gunslinger" Cooley was considered the favorite to take over, while Southern athletic director Marino Casem had two other names he was considering after serving as the interim head coach for the 1992 season.
As Richardson spoke, the players liked him less and less.
The upperclassmen weren’t thrilled he took away their summer for offseason practice, or that he pushed a rigid philosophy, requiring them to spend increased time in film study and less with girlfriends.
In his annual speech to freshmen on the first day of practice, Richardson would say: “You’re here to get an education and play football. You don’t need to worry about Susie Q back home, because she’s with Jody now.”
His entire demeanor was off-putting.
Richardson didn’t speak much, and when he did, he often finished without warning and walked out of the room, leaving players to conclude the meeting ended.
And yet, here was this slender man in glasses telling them about mandatory early morning workouts.
“Some of those (upperclassmen) were very upset to be up at 5:30 in the morning and practicing in the Mini-Dome (the F.G. Clark Activity Center),” the sophomore quarterback said.
Nearly 25 years after that first meeting, Richardson will be honored this weekend with the inaugural “Pete Richardson Classic” to signify all future home openers. Southern is also working on naming the field in his honor.
Richardson took over a program that had three straight losing seasons — and hadn't won a black college national title or Southwestern Athletic Conference crown since tying Grambling in 1975, to this day the longest dry spell in its history. From there, the Jaguars went 11-1 in 1993, winning the black college national championship and the SWAC title.
All told, Richardson led SU to four black college national titles from 1993-2003, the school's most successful run since the heady days of Mumford, who won five national championships from 1948-60.
Also included in Richardson's 17 seasons: a winning percentage of 68.4 (134-62), 12 Bayou Classic wins and four Heritage Bowl victories.
Southern has won just one SWAC title since letting him go after the 2009 season.
A stretch like that was hard to envision in those early days, given the school's lack of success and the pushback to this newcomer.
Richardson was the ultimate outsider.
He had no ties to Southern or the SWAC. From Youngstown, Ohio, Richardson had no family in Louisiana and had never been to a Bayou Classic.
Richardson didn't win over many that first summer.
His players discarded his ridiculous ramblings and impossible-to-enforce demands. They never forgot the way SU — a mediocre 5-6 team — ran over Richardon's Winston-Salem State team the year before in a 47-14 romp in Shreveport. They resented his unfeeling, businesslike approach.
One player was sent home from practice for going off to help a man get his car restarted next to the field.
Senior running back Lindsey Scott, then a two-year starter, had to be talked down from confronting Richardson during summer workouts when Richardson pulled him from first-team drills.
When Southern called its first timeout in the season opener against Northwestern State, as Richardson relayed a game plan based on what he thought the Demons would do, the Jaguars held back laughter.
“How can this man know what they’re going to do?” they scoffed after he walked away.
But Richardson’s predictions came true.
Each time Southern huddled, Richardson laid out his plans with precision.
By the time the Jaguars celebrated their 30-13 win, they were believers.
“His gift was, he knew talent from a player standpoint and a coach standpoint,” Scott said. “He would provide rules, facilitate and exude confidence that didn’t have to do with rah-rah and yelling and screaming. It was business.”
What Southern needed was — even if few admitted it — a completely rebuilt program. It needed structure and organization. It needed new blood. It needed an outsider. It needed Richardson.
Casem said he never gave much credence to concerns of Richardson’s lack of ties to Southern. No one expressed such concerns to him directly.
Richardson knew they were there, though, and they likely would remain until he won.
“They were real impatient down here, and they wanted success with their program,” Richardson said. “Some people made decisions on the Board (of Supervisors) that weren’t successful, so they had a lot of turnover.”
The win over Northwestern State sparked an eight-game win streak, tied for the longest of his tenure.
Southern was a defensive force that year — a far cry from the offensive juggernaut that would run through the SWAC in 2003, considered by many to be his best team.
During the winning streak, the Jaguars allowed 12.1 points per game, three times holding opponents to single digits.
Senior Sean Wallace was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Year, the first of three such honorees under Richardson. He also produced five offensive players of the year and 15 FCS All-Americans.
The next year, defensive back Jerry Williams became the first of Richardson's six NFL draftees, including cornerback Lenny Williams in 2004, who remains the last Jaguar selected.
With each win, players bought more into his system.
Two decades later, Randall, now the Baker High head coach, still uses Richardson’s coaching philosophies.
“We had players; we just needed structure,” Randall said. “We needed organization. His staff came in and provided all that structure. He gave us a sheet and said this was going to be our weekly routine. He didn’t do anything off schedule.”
As the team got better, initially skeptical fans gravitated to him and his "In Loving Color" coaching staff, with Cliff Yoshida as defensive coordinator and Mark Orlando as offensive coordinator.
In a time when LSU (5-6 in 1993, the second of four dismal seasons under Curley Hallman) and the Saints (8-8 in ’93, with six losing seasons to follow) struggled, Southern was generating excitement.
After beating Texas Southern 48-7 for a sixth straight win, a reporter asked Scott about the possibility of going undefeated. That’s when he realized something special was happening.
“It was the first time I thought about the reality that we had not lost a game,” Scott said. “We didn’t internalize a conference championship or national championship. Every week, we only thought about that week ahead of us.”
The businesslike approach players was now an asset.
Ahead of Southern’s Week 8 game against Alcorn State — a program Southern hadn’t beaten in nine consecutive tries — Richardson deviated from his routine.
As the Jaguars sat down to watch film of Alcorn, Richardson made a change. Instead of breaking down the entire video, he turned on only the final minutes from the Braves’ game against Alabama State a few weeks earlier.
Players were in awe as they watched injured quarterback Steve "Air" McNair get off the bench with under two minutes to go and lead a miraculous comeback.
At that point, Richardson walked out. Scott said the players stayed behind to talk about the challenge ahead. They didn't even practice that day.
For Richardson to cast aside film study was a clear signal that this game would be the defining moment and gave them all the motivation they needed.
The Jaguars went on to clinch a share of their first SWAC title since 1975 with a 47-31 victory over the defending league champ. Scott had a career day rushing; Kenyatta Sparks scored one of the longest touchdowns in school history; they scored on a punt return for a touchdown; and a defensive lineman intercepted the SWAC’s all-time leading passer.
In the aftermath of such an emotional win, SU struggled the next Saturday against Nicholls State in a 28-14 loss, the season's only blemish.
Through it all, Coach Pete remained Coach Pete.
“Every single day, he was exactly the same,” Scott said. “His tone was the same. He hardly raised his voice. Every week it was steady and stern. It was another week. When we walked out of that game, it was back to business.”
A few weeks later came Grambling.
Before Richardson arrived, the Tigers were the SWAC's marquee team with iconic coach Eddie Robinson, in a rivalry fueled by the closeness of family and high school ties of the Louisiana schools. For Southern fans, it didn’t matter if Southern lost every other game as long as it claimed the Bayou Classic.
Richardson needed to change that focus — and get buy-in at least from his players, if not the fans. Beating Grambling was a goal but couldn’t be the only one. Building a team that could win every game and compete for championships needed to be the goal. To him, that process alone could make Southern strong enough to take down its storied rival.
That change in approach, like so much else in that initial year, was hard to swallow. But there was no going back. There was only Richardson’s way.
And so Southern beat Grambling 31-13, starting a streak of eight straight wins, including all five against Robinson. To this day, Richardson is the only HBCU coach to never lose to Robinson, who had beaten Southern in 13 of the 19 previous Bayou Classics.
“You hate to say one of the greatest black college coaches, because coach Richardson could’ve coached anywhere in the country,” said Doug Williams, who starred for Robinson in the 1970s and later competed against Richardson as Grambling's coach. “We had some doozies as coaches, and he found a way to win and make sure we’d lose.”
On New Year's Day 1994, Southern put a bow on the lightning bolt that was Richardson's first season by taking an 11-0 victory over South Carolina State in front of 36,128 in the Georgia Dome — a win that clinched the black college national title.
Southern fired Richardson in December 2009 following a less-than-stellar 6-5 season. He had gone six years without a SWAC title but was perhaps a victim of his own success, raising expectations to nearly impossible levels.
Richardson — who has since been inducted into the Southern, Winston-Salem State and Louisiana Sports Halls of Fame — won’t deny he harbored hard feelings toward Southern for a long time.
For a while, Richardson considered returning to coaching, but an opportunity never materialized. Besides, he made friends with too many people in Baton Rouge to leave.
Any ill will from his firing passed, Richardson said. Southern is his home, and he wants to be a part of its future as well as its history — if not for him, than the players and fans who look up to him.
Saturday, Southern will reveal his name alongside other greats in the “Ring of Honor” as part of a weekend dedicated to his legacy.
Twenty-five years later, Richardson is no longer an outsider.
“I never thought this would happen, especially after the way things ended,” Richardson said. “As far as being compared to the best in the conference or being compared to Eddie or Mumford — I was just a football coach. I wasn’t interested in that aspect of it. My interest was making sure the players I had were well-prepared and could compete.”