Alabama A&M made six free throws in the second overtime as the Bulldogs finally separated from Southern to take 73-67 win in Normal, Alabama.
In the first overtime, Southern (13-16, 11-7 SWAC) had possession of the ball with 30 seconds left and the score tied 65-65. The Bulldogs knocked away an inside pass and forced a shot clock violation.
A&M’s Nigeria Jones, who led all scorers with 28 points, missed a jumper from left of the goal as the as the first overtime ended.
Southern missed its first five shots of the second overtime, and trailed 72-65 after Jones made two free throws with 1:34 left.
For Alabama A&M (15-13, 13-5), the win clinched sole possession of second place in the SWAC standings. Southern, which had a chance to finish second with a win, can place no better than fourth as they prepare for next week’s SWAC tournament in Birmingham, Alabama.
Alabama A&M’s inside play of Dariauna Lewis and Jada Clowers proved to be too much for Southern to handle. Lewis had 19 points and 11 rebounds while Clowers scored 8 and pulled in 17 rebounds.
Amani McWain topped Southern with 23 points and six rebounds. Genovea Johnson scored 19 points before fouling out in the second overtime.
The Bulldogs took a 56-49 lead midway through the fourth quarter, but the Jaguars went on a 9-0 run. After Lewis scored on a follow shot, Johnson missed two free throws with 31 seconds left.
Jones missed a long 3-pointer at the end of regulation, and the teams went to overtime tied 58-58.