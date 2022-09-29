Any sense of urgency Southern has after starting 0-1 against Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division foes is shared by Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which comes to A.W. Mumford Stadium for a 6 p.m. clash Saturday.
It’s not exactly an elimination game, but the loser is staring at a two-game deficit with six to play and a hard road to the division title.
The urgency was evident in UAPB coach Doc Gamble’s voice earlier this week after his team blew a 21-10 second-half lead in a 38-21 loss at Alcorn State. When asked what he was trying to get accomplished in practice, Gamble didn’t hold back.
“We’ve got to get a win,” he said with great emphasis. “It’s SWAC play and won’t be any different than last week.”
The Lions struggled through a 1-7 conference record last year after winning the division in the abbreviated spring season. UAPB has one win in its last 10 conference games.
At least UAPB (2-2, 0-1) has a good starting point. Quarterback and Louisiana native Skyler Perry is not only the most experienced quarterback in the conference but also the last time he was in Mumford Stadium, he guided the Lions to a 33-30 victory. That gave his team the division title at 4-0 over the Jaguars, who finished 4-1 in the abbreviated 2021 spring season.
Perry completed 22 of 37 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 58 yards and two more scores. He struggled last season but reemerged to retake the starting job as a senior.
“He’s the guy we roll with,” Gamble said. “He’s a heady player and we’re glad he’s with us. He’s played at every conference school except the two new ones. He’s seen everything.”
Perry, who prepped at Edna Karr in New Orleans, is off to a good start with 611 yards passing and four touchdowns while benefitting from a running game that ranks third in the league with 194 yards per game.
“We’re facing the most experienced quarterback in the conference,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “He’s been starting three years. He’s very talented. He can beat you with his legs and his arm. Most importantly, he’s very knowledgeable of the game. That’s what you want in your quarterback.”
The Southern defense is hoping to get off to a better start than in its last game when Texas Southern scored two first-quarter TDs to jump ahead 14-0.
Defensive tackle Camron Peterson said the key is to make Perry uncomfortable and not let the Lions get into an offensive rhythm. That’s what the Jaguars did in a 34-7 win at UAPB last fall, a game in which Perry threw two interceptions and played sparingly.
“He looks more composed this year, more aggressive throwing it down field and very good with placing the ball,” Peterson said. “It’s something we have to be aware of. He can dissect defenses and take advantage of certain matchups. It’s that maturity level. He and the receivers have that camaraderie. It didn’t seem like they were always on the same page. This year they are in sync.”
Balance has been provided by running back Kayvon Britten, who has rushed for 387 yards and six TDs on 63 carries, and an offensive line led by All-SWAC left tackle Mark Evans. The Lions also rotate Chryst Cochran and Raequan Prince, who have combined for 386 yards and four TDs rushing.
“We have some good ones up front,” Gamble said. “We don’t have to have it blocked perfectly for Kayvon. He’s a dynamic guy. He’s gaining momentum, showing growth. He does it every day in practice so it’s not surprising.”