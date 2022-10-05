When Southern running back Kendric Rhymes gets his hands on the ball, big plays can happen.
The Jaguars got a taste of that in Saturday’s 59-3 victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Rhymes, a freshman from Houston, averaged 8 yards per carry and scored two rushing touchdowns, and he caught two passes for 39 yards and another score. One of his scoring runs was a 29-yarder, and he had a 35-yard catch to set up another touchdown.
It’s no surprise to Southern coach Eric Dooley, who recruited Rhymes while at Prairie View. It's also not a surprise to Rhymes, who had the same reputation in junior college and high school.
“Every time I touch the ball, I say this one is going to the crib,” Rhymes said with a smile. “I wasn’t surprised; I expected it. I expect that every week and go in with that mindset.”
Saturday was a breakout game for Rhymes, which bodes well for the Jaguars entering Saturday’s game with Prairie View, which sits atop the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division with a 3-0 record.
At 6 feet and 185 pounds, Rhymes has the look of a wide receiver but with the speed and inside running ability to play in the backfield. When Dooley saw him play at Heights High School, he saw a “very, very explosive” player with immense potential.
“I knew he would fit perfect in the style of offense I like to run, a guy who could actually play receiver and start there,” Dooley said. “You get that type of guy in your offense and you don’t have to substitute.”
That’s what his high school and junior college coaches saw and exploited. As a high school senior, Rhymes ran 70 times for 645 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 9.2 yards per carry. He also caught 34 passes for 403 yards and six TDs, for an average of 11.8 yards per catch.
At Kilgore Community College where he had to share the ball more, he averaged 18.8 yards per rush (17 for 320) and caught five passes for 127 yards, a 25.4 yard average. He scored twice each rushing and receiving.
“I’m a running back and a receiver,” Rhymes said. “I consider myself a dual threat like (Saints running back) Alvin Kamara. He can play out of the backfield or move to the slot or outside and be a problem (for the defense).”
Rhymes was one of the first recruits Dooley went after when he got to Southern, and Rhymes could see Dooley’s offense was made for him. Technically he’s still a backup to starter Jerodd Sims, but Dooley’s offense requires multiple skill players to keep fresh legs in the game.
Coming to Southern was a no-brainer.
“No. 1, coach Dooley is a great coach, and I knew he was going to get his players the ball,” Rhymes said. “No. 2, the atmosphere of the HBCU culture. Southern has a great fan base behind them and a great football team, and I wanted to be a part of that.
"He’s pushed me to be one percent better every day. The competition is the invisible hand behind you, pushing you every day. I adapted to it pretty quickly. I know the type of coach he was and the type of player I am.”
Southern offensive tackle Jeremiah Stafford said Rhymes has another quality that sets him apart.
“I can see he’s a fast guy and hits the hole really hard,” Stafford said. “He has great vision for a young guy. He has a bright future ahead of him, along with the rest of our backs.”
Rhymes knows he can’t stay in the lineup unless he can also block, and he professes to enjoying that part of the game.
“I like to get dirty,” he said. “You come in there and I’m going to get my head dirty.
“I give all the praise and glory to the guys up front. Them some dogs right there. When they come through they are going to move you out the way. They make my job a lot easier.”