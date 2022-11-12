Southern’s defense came up with all the big plays it needed to help the Jaguars secure a 27-7 win over Mississippi Valley on Saturday afternoon at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
One of the biggest came midway through the fourth quarter after Valley had put together its best drive of the game. In all, the Devils used 16 plays to move inside Southern's 10-yard line — but Jaguars safety Corione Harris stopped running back Jakobe Thomas on fourth-and-goal, ending the threat.
The stop kept Valley from whittling its deficit to two scores and effectively closed the door on an improbable comeback.
“That last stop was something we needed,” Harris said. “It needed to be done.”
Harris was also responsible for one of the key plays in the first half. With the help of a 25-yard run by Thomas and a personal foul penalty on Southern, Valley had moved inside the Jaguars' 30-yard line.
On third down, Harris made a game-changing interception.
Valley quarterback Jalani Eason’s pass for tight end Sylvester Campbell at the 15 was high. Campbell got a hand on the pass, but Harris was there to make the interception, returning it 78 yards to the Valley 10.
Bubba McDaniel scrambled in for a touchdown on the next play to give Southern a 20-0 lead.
“That’s just an everyday drill. We work on tips and overthrows in practice,” Harris said, referring to the play that led to a 14-point swing.
Overall, Southern held Valley to 241 overall yards and just 95 rushing. Eason felt plenty of heat as Southern registered five sacks and seven quarterback hurries.
“When we’re all healthy and we’ve got all the guys out there, we’ve got a front four that can get after the quarterback any given week,” said defensive end Jalen Ivy, who had 1½ sacks. “That’s always the game plan — to get after the quarterback.”
Ckelby Givens got into the sack party early in the second quarter after the Devils took possession at the Southern 46 following a short punt. On third-and-goal at the 9, Givens strip-sacked Eason, and Jason Dumas recovered.
Eason was originally ruled down without fumbling, but Southern coach Eric Dooley called a timeout to make sure officials had time to review the play. The call was overturned on review, and Southern went on to take a 20-0 halftime lead.
“The defense has been stingy all year long,” Dooley said. “They’ve been doing what they’re supposed to do the majority of the time.”
Valley picked up its lone touchdown in the third quarter after Southern had to punt from its own end zone. A 21-yard kick gave the Devils possession at the SU 25, but they still had to work to get to the end zone.
On the eighth play of the series, Thomas bulled across the goal line for a 5-yard TD as Valley averted a shutout.
“There are some things (the defense) can do to get better,” Dooley said. “I hold them up to a high standard, but of course, it's a full game. I thought special teams put them in a situation where they gave up some points on a short field. It takes all three components, and that’s what I’ll continue to teach and go over.”