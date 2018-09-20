Dawson Odums pointed to the large depth chart hanging on the opposite end of his cavernous office on the second floor of the Southern field house.
“Go look over there and look at the quarterbacks and tell me the names under there,” he directed John Lampley, the senior high school quarterback sitting on his couch.
Lampley begrudgingly pulled himself off the couch and walked over to the board.
Lampley wasn’t particularly interested in going to Southern at that point. The Jaguars never showed interest in him until well after national signing day, and Odums wasn’t even offering him a scholarship now.
But his recruiting never panned out the way he thought it would, so here he was seeing what options he had left.
When he got to the board, his eyes found what he was looking for.
“Austin Howard … Darquez Lee … Bubba McDaniel …”
“What else is on the board?” Odums shouted back.
“John Lampley?”
“Your name is over there because we want you here if you want to be here,” Odums said. “Do you want to be here?”
By the time Lampley and his father got back to the car, Lampley had his answer.
For the first time he felt wanted during the entire recruiting process. Even if Southern only could give a walk-on spot, it was at least offering a chance to compete and the possibility to earn a scholarship.
Fourth string behind one of the most productive four-year starters in Southern history was a long way to go, but Lampley could figure out the rest later.
Lampley had found his home.
“We got in the car, and it was different than every other visit we had,” his father, John Lampley, said. “He told me, ‘This is where I want to go.’ ”
When the Southern offense takes the field against Alabama A&M on Saturday in Ladd-Peebles Stadium for the Gulf Coast Challenge, it will do so with Lampley in the shotgun.
Since the day he arrived a little more than a year ago, Lampley beat out five contenders for the starter position, two of whom were on the board in Odums’ office the day he decided to commit.
He earned his scholarship by his second semester on campus when it became clear he’d be in contention for the starting role in 2018 after moving into the backup spot by the end of the 2017 season.
Saturday is the first conference start of his career, fourth overall, and so far, Southern has no plans to change course anytime soon.
“(We saw) potentially a guy to come in and compete for our starting quarterback,” Odums said. “He was talented coming out of high school but scholarships don’t just fall in your lap. I appreciate his parents trusting in us. We told him we’d give him an opportunity, and if it worked out for him, he’d be able to earn a scholarship here.”
Lampley isn’t the first walk-on to earn a scholarship. He isn’t even the first to rise to the rank of starter.
Southern, more than a lot of programs, relies on its walk-ons to contribute. Just this year, walk-on safety Chase Foster started the past three games despite not being on scholarship. Lampley, while he didn’t start any games, played in seven as a freshman, throwing for 114 yards and running for 118 more and a touchdown.
Southern does not allow its quarterbacks to speak to the media this season, a deviation from policy of past years, but Lampley’s father said one of the major inspirations in his son’s decision to believe Southern’s promise of opportunity was former running back Lenard Tillery.
Tillery and Lampley never played together on the Bluff, with the school’s all-time leading rusher graduating the year before. But similar to Lampley, Tillery walked on after a disappointing recruitment process fell apart due to a shoulder injury his senior season. The Jaguars were not his first choice, either.
Long before he ran for 4,837 career yards at SU, Tillery was a McKinley High senior sitting in the coach’s office being told, as he puts it, “Not what I wanted to hear, but what I needed to hear.”
While Odums wasn’t the head coach during Tillery’s recruitment, he was the one to first give him an opportunity to play and later award a scholarship. Today, Odums said his recruiting philosophy is to always be completely honest up front about what the program can and can’t offer.
Back then, Southern was the only school that told Tillery the truth.
“A lot of teams had sold me dreams that I’d come in and be this guy or do this or that,” Tillery said. “But all Southern told me was if you’re better than them, you’re going to play. If not, you’ll just be going to school.”
Once you’re a walk-on, Tillery said, you’re never not a walk-on.
No matter what the depth chart reads or how many stats a player generates or how much financial aid the school gives, the walk-on mentality is always there.
Part of that is a joke among teammates and coaches. Some good-natured ribbing to keep players humble.
But the truth is that the feeling of always being one mistake away from losing it all, not having any real job security or reason for the program to give a second chance, is something engrained from Day 1.
The walk-ons who “make it” — as Tillery categorizes those who find success and eventually earn a scholarship — create a separate bond beyond that of regular teammates. They stick together through the years as a small fraternity of misfits who found a home.
"We’re held to a higher standard than most of the other players,” Tillery said. “As a walk-on, in my mind, I always knew I’d have to work harder than other players. I knew I wouldn’t have the same leeway as other players, especially starting out.
“That’s the biggest thing, trying to establish yourself as a football player and not just a walk-on.”
The funny part of Lampley’s life-changing meeting with Odums is that it almost never happened.
The night before he and his father left the Atlanta area for Baton Rouge, Lampley tried to call off the trip.
“I don’t want to go,” he told his father. “I looked, and they have three quarterbacks. I don’t want to go. I’m wasting my time.”
Lampley was discouraged in the process after getting spurned by Jackson State a few weeks earlier.
Jackson State coach Tony Hughes said he didn’t recall any details about Lampley’s recruitment, but Lampley’s father said they lost touch after a snow storm canceled plans for a visit.
It took a last-minute phone call from offensive coordinator Chennis Berry — who handles Southern’s recruiting for the Atlanta area — and quarterbacks coach Matt Leone to convince him to make the trip.
“He was not recruited by Southern at all (prior to signing day), and Southern was not necessarily his school of choice at first,” his father said. “But it worked itself out. It was almost like the planets lined up and God put things in a way that it was undoubtable that (Southern) was the place he was supposed to be.”
Each week teammates and coaches rave of Lampley’s growth.
His passing efficiency improved each outing from 91.31 to start the year to 193.76 this past weekend — although he faced a respective decrease in the talent of opposing defenses in the same run.
But what stood out the most so far is his ability — like so many walk-ons before him — to fight through adversity.
One of the biggest criticisms Odums and Berry had of Lampley this season was his slow starts in games. He completed 50 percent of his passes in the first quarter.
But that also sets the stage for their biggest compliment. As the game progresses, Lampley eventually finds his way, leaving promise of something to work with in the future. His completion percentage shoots up to 67 percent in all other quarters.
Southern is just waiting for him to seize his opportunity.
“Life is about opportunity,” Odums said. “What you do with it is solely up to you. When you can master that, you have a chance to be great.”