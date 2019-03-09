The Southern baseball team busted out the brooms for their postgame chat with second-year coach Kerrick Jackson on Saturday.
Actually, the brooms were for postgame field care — but they symbolized the day as Southern finished a Southwestern Athletic Conference series sweep of Arkansas-Pine Bluff with a 16-13 victory at Lee-Hines Field.
It was the first conference sweep for Southern (9-6, 3-0 Western Division) since April 2017. The once-mighty program has struggled through six consecutive losing seasons, including a 9-33 mark last year — but the Jaguars sent up a signal that things may be changing.
“I’m going to hold off before I say Southern is back,” Jackson said, smiling. “We actually should have put the game away long before. We let them hang around and didn’t get the best pitching performances today.
“But we had some fight in us. I told them in the seventh inning, 'You’re going to win the game, but you’re making this more interesting than it has to be.' We knew they were short on pitchers. Our guys persevered, and we came out with a win."
After dominating the Lions in a doubleheader sweep Friday, the Jaguars found themselves in a battle that waged all day. The lead changed hands five times until the eighth inning when third baseman Tyler LaPorte slammed a three-run homer, his second of the day and third of the series, for the final margin.
Neither team could find much pitching but Southern had it when it counted. Closer Connor Whalen shut down the Lions in the final two innings, retiring six of seven batters he faced, to get the victory.
LaPorte’s big blow came on the first pitch from Austin Toth, who started the day as the third baseman but was the second position player to pitch for the Lions (2-13, 1-5).
Southern shortstop Malik Blaise tied the game with a run-scoring double and after an intentional walk to Javeyan Williams, LaPorte drove Toth’s pitch over the wall in right-center.
“I just tried to stay within myself, not try to do too much, go to the plate with confidence and help my teammates win,” said LaPorte, who also had a two-run double for eight RBIs. “We put up some good at bats and everything else fell into place.
“I was looking fast ball all day and got a fastball middle away. I wasn’t sure it was out but we got help from the wind all weekend.”
Said Jackson of LaPorte: “He’s a gritty ballplayer. He doesn’t look the prettiest but he figures out a way to get it done. He loves to compete. I can always count on him in a big situation. He loves that moment. He wants to be the guy in that spot.”
Zavier Moore also had a home run to pull the Jaguars within 13-12 in the seventh inning among his two hits and three RBIs on the day. Blaise had three hits and three RBIs.
UAPB center fielder Bryce Roesch, who was also the losing pitcher preceding Toth, had two hits and two RBIs for the Lions, while Nick Kreutzer hit a two-run homer.
“When you have to bring your center fielder and third baseman in it gets dicey,” UAPB coach Carlos James said.
“Through all the injuries and lack of depth, they at least came out and fought. They tried to play the game the right way and it just wasn’t enough.”