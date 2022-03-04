The Southern men ran into familiar problems in Thursday night’s loss at Alabama State.
With the game on the line, the Jaguars had trouble putting the ball in the basket. The Hornets outscored Southern 22-10 in the final five minutes and went on to post a 77-67 win.
It wasn’t all doom and gloom for Southern. Tyrone Lyons scored 21 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, and Jayden Saddler pitched in with 18 points. Between them, the two Jaguars leaders made 15 of 25 shots, but from there the drop off was clear.
The remaining nine Jaguars who saw action made just 8 of 31 shots. Southern finished the game at 41.1% (23 of 56) from the field including 2 of 14 from 3-point range against Alabama State’s zone defense.
A late January run of five games shooting at 50% or better helped Southern (16-13, 11-6 SWAC) move into first place at 9-2 in the league standings. Since that point, Southern has shot below 50% in five of six games.
Southern has one more chance to swing momentum its way before next week’s SWAC postseason tournament. The Jaguars play Alabama A&M (11-16, 10-7) at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Huntsville, Alabama.
The Jaguars are currently alone in third place in the SWAC standings. A win over Alabama A&M coupled with a Texas Southern loss to Prairie View would lift Southern into second. If Alabama A&M wins, two and possibly three teams could tie for third necessitating tiebreaker rules being used to determine tournament seeding.
There were new factors that have affected this year’s conference standings.
With first-year members Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman in the mix, luck of the draw played a part in Southern’s record. The Jaguars played four teams just once, but two were Mississippi Valley and Arkansas-Pine Bluff, the SWAC’s two last-place teams. Both of those games were easy wins in Baton Rouge while Southern split road games at Alcorn State and Jackson State.
Southern’s loss at Alcorn helped the Braves put together a late run to overtake the Jaguars at the top of the SWAC standings. Southern also hurt itself losing twice to rival Grambling, and in dropping contests to Bethune-Cookman and Alabama State, two teams who may miss the conference tournament altogether.
Southern defeated Alabama A&M 73-64 in Baton Rouge on Feb. 5. In that game, Southern took a 41-30 lead at the half, and pulled away down the stretch after A&M cut the Jaguars lead to two points.
Brion Whitley came off the bench to lead four Jaguars in double figures with 14 points. Terrell Williams scored 12 points and pulled down nine rebounds.