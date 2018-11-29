It looks like Southern's Human Jukebox has a new fan: the mother of popstar Ariana Grande.
The marching band shared a new clip from its Bayou Classic performance of Grande's hit 'God is a Woman' on Thursday night. Joan Grande, Ariana Grande's mom, gave the post a quick retweet and mama Grande wasn't afraid to heap on the praise.
This is amazing... oh my .... congratulations.. this is an amazing performance by all... ~jg https://t.co/BOu0i5MirE— Joan Grande (@joangrande) November 30, 2018
The troupe performed the number when they faced off against Grambling State University's band during the Bayou Classic "Battle of the Bands." The two bands put their showmanship to the test three times last week.
Southern's 260-member Human Jukebox, which began in 1947, was accompanied by its eight-member Dancing Dolls troupe. The band has had many high-profile performances, including the 1997 inaugural parade for President Bill Clinton.
See the performance of Ariana Grande's hit here: