Southern University running back Devon Benn (2) hits the end zone with his 29-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of the Jaguars' game against Prairie View A&M, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge. SU won 34-28.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. —  Football games scheduled between Prairie View A&M and Alabama A&M, along with Prairie View A&M and Jackson State, slated to be played on Saturday, March 20 and Sunday, March 28 have been postponed because of COVID-related issues and subsequent quarantining of student-athletes among the PVAMU program.

This action follows the guidelines and protocols set by the league and its COVID-19 Advisory Committee.

Makeup dates for the games have not been determined at this time.

Southern is scheduled to play Prairie View on April 10.

