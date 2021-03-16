BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Football games scheduled between Prairie View A&M and Alabama A&M, along with Prairie View A&M and Jackson State, slated to be played on Saturday, March 20 and Sunday, March 28 have been postponed because of COVID-related issues and subsequent quarantining of student-athletes among the PVAMU program.
This action follows the guidelines and protocols set by the league and its COVID-19 Advisory Committee.
Makeup dates for the games have not been determined at this time.
Southern is scheduled to play Prairie View on April 10.