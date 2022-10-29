SOUTHERN at JACKSON STATE
1 p.m. Saturday, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Miss.
Online: ESPN+ | TV: ESPNU, 10 p.m. (tape delay)
Radio: KQXL-FM, 106.5
What’s at stake
Perhaps the biggest chunk of pride in the conference is at stake in this cross-state brawl that brings out the animosity more than Grambling for Southern and Alcorn State for Jackson State. Two teams based in state capitals, deep HBCU roots and a long history of playing before large and charged crowds. Southern needs the victory more than the Tigers, who are unbeaten and appear to be cruising toward a division title. The winner can claim bragging rights but the loser has a reasonable shot at a rematch on Dec. 3 for a much bigger reward.
Key matchup
Southern receivers vs. Jackson State secondary: The Jaguars’ receiver room is deep and talented with big bodies like August Pitre, Cassius Allen and Rudy Tyson and scatback types like Chandler Whitfield. The Tigers can’t double everybody but have talented defenders such as freshman Travis Hunter and sophomore safety Shilo Sanders. Expect a physical game between these units with some probable pass interference calls as they jockey for space and to bring down the ball.
Players to watch
Jaguars: If the game ends up a mudfest because of the weather forecast, RB Jerodd Simms could be crucial. He’s got nifty feet and the running game will bear a bigger load as the offense relies less on the pass. Sims will be the key to converting third-and-short plays behind a strong jaguar offense line. DB Corione Harris is the Jaguars best tackler in the secondary and a playmaker. It’s up to him to keep moderate gains from becoming explosive plays, something Jackson State has the capacity for.
Tigers: Last year, Southern kept QB Shedeur Sanders off his spot min the pocket and it helped the jaguars stay in the game. He’s a much better quarterback now about getting the ball out and staying patient. His 73.2 completion rate is far and away the best in the conference. LB Aubrey Miller is the player the Jaguar blockers have to find and get a hat or two on every play. Miller can cause havoc on any part of the field and that includes pass coverage. He has to be picked up when he’s blitzing or the Jaguars will have trouble moving the chains.
Facts and figures
Southern leads the series 37-30, but is 15-16 at home, 18-14 at Jackson State and 4-0 at neutral sites. . . The teams will play each other in an annual non-conference game in Birmingham beginning next year. . . The last time JSU started 7-0 was 1983. . . Southern has outscored all opponents 147-20 combined in the second half. . . Nine different receivers have caught passes for Southern and 13 different players have participated in at least ½ a sack. . . Jackson State kicker Alejandro Mata has made nine of 10 field goal attempts, second in the conference.
Numbers worth knowing
9: Sacks allowed by JSU, second-fewest in the SWAC.
27: Sacks by Southern and JSU, tied for first in the SWAC.
1,001: Yards passing by Southern’s BeSean McCray in the past four games.
Prediction
Jackson State 27, Southern 24: The Tigers haven’t steamrolled every opponent (just look at last week’s eight-point nonconference win over Campbell). But it’s hard to get touchdowns against this team. No oppoent has scored more than two — except Grambling, which had three, including one defensive score, in a 66-24 blowout. The Jaguars have more than a puncher’s chance, especially if the scoring is down, which could be more likely with the weather forecast. There are quite a few Jaguars that remember last year’s game and want to make up for the late game mistakes. This one could go either way and likely will come down to a field goal.