The Southern football team moved into the next phase of fall camp this week with one scrimmage down and another on the docket for Saturday.
The Jaguars on Tuesday continued their switch to afternoon practice times with work on game simulation and building depth on a team that returns nearly intact from the five-game spring season.
“It’s time to start working situations,” coach Jason Rollins said. “We did our install, so now we get into more game-like situations. We need to start mastering that part of it.”
Offense dominated last Saturday’s scrimmage and Rollins said the advantage has gone back and forth between the two squads each day in camp. Southern will scrimmage in A.W. Mumford Stadium at 10 a.m. Saturday, which will be followed by Fan Day festivities.
“I loved the explosiveness of our offense, the tempo and pace they played with. I also loved the way our defense fought back when they had their backs against the wall.
“One day the offense is like ‘wow.’ The next day it’s the defense. It’s been back and forth. I expect the defense to come back and have a great practice today because the offense had a great one Saturday.”
Rollins said he likes the switch to afternoon practices. The Jaguars worked mornings to get the whole team on the field under previous coach Dawson Odums. But afternoons are more conducive especially with the team having all but two games starting at 4 p.m. or later.
“Afternoons will help us a lot,” he said. “It gives us an opportunity to get up and get rolling, get two meals in you before you hit the field. It’s always a plus. You get your body ready to perform at a certain time.
You always have that clock inside of you. We try to train that clock.”
Rollins praised the play of his quarterbacks Ladarius Skelton, John Lampley and Bubba McDaniel. Skelton played only 15 snaps while Lampley and McDaniel got needed reps.
“Ladarius looked really good,” Rollins said. “He stood in the pocket, delivered the ball, went through his progressions. Exactly what we thought.
“The backups got live reps we needed to see. They have several game snaps but it’s always good to refresh the memory and see who they are.
New Jaguars
Southern added a pair of transfer players to the mix. Wide receiver Calif Gossett has begun practicing with the team and cornerback Terence Dunlap passed his physical and attended Tuesday’s workout. Gossett (6-6, 188) is a Pensacola, Florida, native who transferred after three seasons at UL, where he caught 26 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown. Dunlap (6-0, 175) missed the 2019 season with academic issues but had three interceptions and six pass breakups in 10 games for Troy last fall. He’s a native of Maplesville, Alabama.
Ranked
Southern was ranked No. 20 in the CBS Sports FCS preseason football poll released last week. The Jaguars were one spot behind the only other HBCU team in the rankings, Alabama A&M, and one spot ahead of Southeastern Louisiana. Nicholls State was ranked No. 23.