Southern University’s football season is still on hold, but the Jaguars added to their roster Wednesday when Auburn wide receiver Marquis McClain announced via Twitter he is transferring to Southern for his final college season.
A source at Southern confirmed that McClain (6-foot-2, 224 pounds) is joining the program.
Attempts to reach Jaguars coach Dawson Odums were unsuccessful.
“This was a pretty tough transition but I’m blessed to have an opportunity to find a new home at @southernuni!! I got sum2prove,” McClain wrote in his tweet.
McClain played in 38 games during the past three seasons, catching three passes for 84 yards. Two of his catches went for 37 yards each, and he had another for 10 yards in Auburn’s Peach Bowl loss to UCF. He also had three tackles while playing special teams.
Rated among the top 75 receivers in the nation by Scout, Rivals and 247 Sports, McClain signed with Auburn in 2016 out of Crestview (Florida) High School, where he was All-Panhandle. He also played basketball, helping his team to a district title, and was a sprinter and jumper on the track team.
McClain adds to a Southern wide receiver corps that lost its 2019 leading receiver, Hunter Register, who caught 43 passes for 610 yards and 11 touchdowns.