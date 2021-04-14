Southern sophomore defensive tackle Davin Cotton made an impact from the day he transferred in from LSU two years ago. Now he’s got a chance to show his hometown how much of an impact.
Cotton anchors the Jaguars defensive line as they prepare for the Bayou Classic at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Shreveport’s Independence Stadium.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and offseason renovations to the Superdome, the moved from New Orleans to Shreveport — and that part is OK with Cotton, a blue-chip recruit from Evangel Christian Academy.
“He’ll be ready to go,” Southern coach Dawson Odums said. “Any time you get a chance to go home, you want to play a little better, a little harder. It will be special to him. He was a good football player there and will have a lot of friends and family have a chance to watch him. Internally, I know he’s excited. He doesn’t say a whole lot, but I know he’s excited to go home and play.”
(Southern players were not available for interviews this week.)
Cotton impressed Odums with his attitude and practice habits before he played a down for Southern as a sophomore in 2019. He recorded 34 tackles, 14 solo, in 13 games as a reserve player. As a starter, he has been a force in the middle of a strong Southern run defense, with 11 tackles in four games.
Cotton’s play has allowed Jaguars linebackers to run free and ends Jordan Lewis and Jalen Ivy to pressure opposing quarterbacks routinely. Odums said Cotton has a unique combination of quickness, strength and power, but his best quality is what he shows on the practice field.
“His work ethic is what separates him,” Odums said. “He competes at a high level. He’s one of those guys we count on. We expect him to be disruptive. It takes pressure off our linebackers and ends. They are able to play freely because you have to account for him. He is a dominant player. He’s continuing to get better, his technique is improving."
Cotton played only two games with four tackles at LSU, but at Evangel he had 17 career sacks despite missing his senior season with an injury. He had a four-star recruiting rating and was the No. 9 player in the state, according to 247Sports.
“He’s getting better every day,” Odums said. “He works extremely hard. When you practice the way he does, you can’t help but get better. When he brings it, the person he’s going against needs to buckle up because he comes with the right mindset to practice. If we could get all our guys to practice like that, there’s no telling how far this team could go.”
Jaguars move up
Southern (4-1) moved up four spots to No. 21 in the coaches FCS poll, as voted on by the American Football Coaches Association, one spot behind Nicholls State. This is the first time since 2003 the Jaguars shave been ranked in an FCS poll.
The Jaguars entered the poll at No. 25 last week after beating Jackson State 34-14 on April 3. Southern was not ranked in the FCS Stats poll.
Special group
A huge factor in Southern’s 3-1 record has been the play of its special teams, which has accounted for four field goals and three touchdowns.
Placekicker Cesar Barajas, who was named SWAC special teams player of the week last week, had four field goals, including a career-long 49-yarder against Jackson State. He also executed and recovered a surprise onside kick.
Shykee Thomas broke open the victory against Texas Southern with a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and the Jaguars have blocked two punts. Jamel Byrd blocked one against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, scooped and scored on the play. Kordell Caldwell blocked another, which set up a 2-yard TD run by Ladarius Skelton on the next play to clinch the Jackson State game.
Odums said the Jaguars spend a lot of time on special teams, a group coordinated by safeties coach Jason Rollins.
“First, we call every team in the country, ask how much they practice it and triple the time,” Odums said. “We practice special teams probably more than offense and defense. We always allow time. I’ve been a special teams coordinator myself. When you have guys coming from offense, defense, guys not playing, scout-team guys, you need time to get that coordinator. It’s like a marriage: If you spend time on it, it gets better.”
Grambling's long drought
The Bayou Classic will be the first game in 28 days for Grambling, which last played March 20 in a 48-21 loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
The Tigers' other two games this spring were losses to Jackson State, 35-28, and Prairie View, 17-10.