Southern University managed to avoid the best team in the SWAC in its conference tournament bracket seeding, but the road facing the Jaguars is anything but smooth.
Southern takes on Alabama State, which boasts an 11-game winning streak and three of the top sluggers in the league, at noon Wednesday in a first round game at Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama.
“We’ve got our hands full,” admitted Jaguars coach Chris Crenshaw, whose team has won four of its last six.
At 23-17 and 14-7 in league play, Alabama State had a season good enough for a No. 1 seed in most years. But the Hornets finished second to East Division No. 1 seed Jackson State, the runaway champion at 31-8 and 24-0 against SWAC teams.
Southern (15-27, 13-11) started fast, slumped in the middle but finished well and Crenshaw is confident even though his team will be playing for the first time in 10 days.
“We’ve gotten some guys healthy, we’ve won four of our last six, we have some pitching now, we’ve got a lot of good things going on,” he said. “Practices shave been pretty good, upbeat and competitive, the guys have been working at it. We practiced every day except Monday and Tuesday last week.
Southern was supposed to play UL-Lafayette last Tuesday but the game was canceled by weather shortly after it started.
Alabama State is the only SWAC team besides Jackson State to have an winning overall record. The Hornets have perhaps the most potent threesome of hitters in outfielder Trenton Jamison, shortstop Cristopher DeGuzman and catcher Santiago Garcia with the second-best team batting average (.315).
Jamison is batting .394 with eight homers and 45 RBIs, DeGuzman has a .368 average and Garcia is batting .321 with 10 homers and 45 RBIs. Jamison and DeGuzman are tied for the league lead in RBIs and Garcia is tied with Grambling’s Cameron Bufford for the most homers.
On top of that, the Hornets pitching staff is No. 2 in the league behind Jackson State in team earned run average at 4.75 and lead the league in strikeouts (413). Breon Pooler is the Hornets top pitcher with a 5-2 record and a 3.47 ERA.
For Southern, O’Neill Burgos has returned from a hand injury and is the team’s top hitter at .310 with four homers and 26 RBIs. Tremaine Spears is batting .297 with five homers and 28 RBIs. Righthander Joseph Battaglia (4-4, 6.04) is the likely starter but Crenshaw said he hasn’t decided.
If Southern wins, the Jaguars play the winner of the Prairie View-Alcorn State game at 6 p.m. Thursday. A loss puts them against the loser of that game at noon Thursday.
“We’re not completely healthy but we got what we got,” Crenshaw said. “They’re good, they’re always coached well, and their guys play hard. The tournament is always wide open. You never know who will step up and play good for those four to six games.”