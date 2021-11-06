The Southern offense struggled mightily in the second half, getting shut out and netting only 51 yards. Part of the problem was the merry-go-round that continues because of injuries in the backfield in the 29-17 loss to Florida A&M on Saturday.

Southern had two healthy running backs, Devon Benn and Craig Nelson, who combined for 92 yards on 22 carries. But Kobe Dillon and Jerodd Sims, who each have led Southern rushing in two games this season, missed the game.

Dillon, who set the school record with 267 yards three weeks ago against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, didn’t dress out and wore a walking boot on his left ankle.

Sims, the starter until a preseason foot injury knocked him out of action until two weeks ago, tried to play but went back to the locker room to change out of his uniform after a couple of plays.

Southern was also without defensive tackle Camron Peterson, who has been nursing an ankle injury much of the season. Cornerback Glenn Brown left the game with a second quarter injury and did not return.

“I’m not sure what that injury is but he couldn’t come back out in the second half,” Rollins said of Brown. “It didn’t really affect us any. We hope he can get well. Jerodd tried to give it a go. He’s not fully healed yet. We had to pull him so he wouldn’t injure it any further.”

Special guy

Senior defensive back Kordell Caldwell came up with another big special teams play. Trailing 7-0, Southern went three-and-out on its first possession but Martell Foentenot’s punt bounced off FAMU’s Traquan Butler and Caldwell recovered at the Rattler’s 40-yard line. Southern tied the game nine plays later on a 5-yard pass from Bubba McDaniel to Ethan Howard.

Caldwell, who is in his final year of law school, entered the season with three career blocked punts and an interception playing mostly on special teams.

Back in action

Safety Tamaurice Smith started at cornerback for the first time this season and played for the first time in five games. He had one tackle and broke up a pass. Defensive end Jordan Lewis also returned to action, but did not start, after missing the last two games. He had two tackles.

Numerology

FAMU now leads the series 35-24-1. It dates back to 1941. ... Luke Jackson made a 40-yard field goal and now has four of his six three pointers from 40 yards or more. ... Southern scored two touchdowns in the first quarter but failed to put up points in the final 35:42. ... Defensive backs Chase Foster and Jakobi Jones led Southern with nine tackles each. Defensive tackle Marlon Young had the Jaguars’ only sacked and forced a fumble on the play but FAMU quarterback Rasean McKay recovered the ball.

Captains

Southern’s captains were OL Brian Williams and LB Ray Anderson. Southern won the toss and deferred the option to the second half. FAMU received the opening kickoff.