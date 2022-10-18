The 11 Southern players given one-game suspensions for their role in the pregame fight at Prairie View on Oct. 8 will serve their suspensions Saturday, Jaguars athletic director Roman Banks said Tuesday.
The conference announced the suspensions Monday alongside the suspension of 10 Prairie View players. Southern was fined $7,500 and Prairie View $10,000 for the incident. The latter fine was larger because the league office determined Prairie View, as the host school, failed to provide adequate security.
Banks said the ruling was justified but not necessarily fair, in that it wouldn’t have happened with proper security in place. The teams scuffled about 1 hour, 45 minutes before kickoff for a little more than one minute with shoving and punches thrown.
“I don’t know if I deem it to be fair,” Banks said. “It might have been necessary because of the way the policy reads. I don’t if we’ll ever know who threw the first punch. There’s a lot of he say, she say. I don’t know if it could ever be fair when it comes to that stuff.
“My concern is to put the game day management policies in place, what we talk about, so this doesn’t happen. You end up punishing the kids and it's easy to do because you get into the policy that anybody who gets into a fight is suspended.”
Southern coach Eric Dooley declined to comment or reveal the names of the 11 suspended players at his weekly news conference Tuesday, but the players will miss Saturday’s homecoming game against Virginia-Lynchburg.
“The only thing I’m focused on is who we have to play, Virginia-Lynchburg, a team that’s going to come in here hungry and excited to play football,” Dooley said. “The people that are going to play, we’ll have them prepared to play a 60-minute football game."
Dooley canceled regularly-scheduled media interviews with players this week.
Banks said the causes of the fight were impossible to determine for lack of sufficient video evidence or reliable witnesses. Prairie View coach Bubba McDowell said he was told Southern players stomped the Prairie View midfield logo. Banks said there was no hard evidence of that, the same as there being no evidence that a Panther player spit on a Southern player, which Banks had been told.
“We didn’t get off into that, a lot of hearsay,” he said. “You’ll never get to the bottom line. That’s why you have to keep teams divided.”