A glance at the Southwestern Athletic Conference women’s basketball standings shows that Southern will be hosting two teams near the bottom of the league standings over the weekend.
Southern (10-12, 8-3) stands alone in third place, a game ahead of Alabama A&M. Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Mississippi Valley, two teams with a combined conference record of 4-18, are the Jaguars next opponents.
Dwelling on the record of each team or where they sit in the league standings is a luxury Southern coach Carlos Funchess can’t afford. The key for Funchess is to keep his team concentrating on what it needs to do to play its best.
“Its always big to win games at home,” Funchess said of the upcoming schedule. “I look at it game by game. The plan is to make the necessary adjustments and go out and play hard. We’ve got to stay focused and try to get better every day.”
First up is a game with Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-17, 3-8), a team Southern defeated 70-43 on Jan. 18 at Pine Bluff, Arkansas. The game tips off at 3 p.m. Saturday at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
On Monday, Southern hosts Mississippi Valley (2-20, 1-10) at 5:30 p.m. The Devilettes lost to the Jaguars 84-54 on Jan. 20 at Itta Bena, Mississippi.
Amani McWain and Chloe Fleming each scored 13 points the first time out against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Brittany Rose and Alyric Scott topped the Jaguars with 14 points against Valley.
The Jaguars are coming off a deflating 60-57 loss at SWAC-leading Jackson State on Monday.
Southern trailed by 19 points early in the fourth quarter, but rallied to twice take a two-point lead late in the game before falling.
“We kept grinding away. I always felt like we had an opportunity to get back in the game,” Funchess said. “We got a couple of stops, made a few buckets and put the pressure back on them.”
The end result was the Jaguars had to put the game behind them and go back to work.
“My thought process never changes whether you win or lose,”Funchess said. “Its always to go out the next day and work hard to try and get better.”
Men
JAGUARS LOOK TO GET BACK ON TRACK: The Southern men (9-15, 6-2) are also looking for improved results after their six-game winning streak was halted by losses to Grambling (61-56) and Jackson State (56-50). Southern slid from third place into a tie for fifth in SWAC play.
Also like Southern’s women’s team, the men will play two teams at the bottom of the SWAC standings. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-20, 2-9) and Mississippi Valley (2-21, 2-9) are tied for ninth in the league standings.
Ashante Shivers (18 points) and Amel Kuhljuhovic (13 rebounds) paced the Jaguars earlier win over the Golden Lions. Darius Williams and Shivers scored 15 points apiece in the first game with Valley.