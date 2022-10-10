The pregame fight between Southern and Prairie View was only the second-most notable fracas in Southwestern Athletic Conference football circles last week.
Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. and Jackson State’s Deion Sanders had a postgame confrontation that devolved into a war of words, triggered when Robinson declined a hug from Sanders in their postgame meeting.
Robinson, a New Orleans native and Brother Martin graduate who walked on at Alabama State and became a 10-year NFL linebacker, said he objected to Sanders’ disrespectful comments about Alabama State going into their game, which Jackson State won 26-12.
He also didn’t like that Sanders walked through ASU players during warmups, or that Sanders tried to score after the game was decided.
The coaches shook hands, but Robinson backed off the hug, prompting Sanders to raise his hands in surprised disbelief while walking away.
Robinson couched his actions saying he’ll always shake hands out of respect for an opposing coach but wanting a hug was disingenuous of Sanders, who insisted his comments were to help sell tickets for Alabama State’s homecoming.
"He ain't SWAC. I'm SWAC, he ain't SWAC,” Robinson said. “He's in the conference, doing a great job, can't knock that. Got a great team; his son (quarterback Shedeur Sanders) should be up for the Heisman Trophy. I love Shedeur. I love what he's doing for the conference. But you're not going to come here and disrespect me and my team and my school and then want a bro hug. Shake my hand and get the hell off."
Sanders said he “should be applauded” for helping the game’s buildup and that he wasn’t expecting, or receptive to, an apology.
Sanders also objected vehemently to Robinson saying Sanders "wasn’t SWAC." Sanders played at Florida State and earned a degree from Talladega College. He won a SWAC title in his second year, and JSU has won 12 consecutive conference games.
“Who is (SWAC)?” Sanders said. “I got time today. Who is SWAC if I ain't SWAC?"
On Monday’s teleconference, Sanders was not asked about the dust-up and didn’t offer any more remarks. Robinson was asked and spoke at length about growing up in New Orleans and attending Bayou Classic games, rooting for Southern and getting “beat up by Grambling” but winning the halftime show.
“SWAC goes deep for me; it means something to me,” Robinson said. “Playing in the NFL, we would talk with (SWAC) guys like Jimmy Smith and Ashley Ambrose after the game. It meant something. We didn’t let everybody say they were SWAC; you’ve got to earn that.
“It’s about going through the HBCU ranks, riding the bus from here to Houston to play a game. We fly now, but those were the things we went through playing in the late ’80s early ’90s. That’s where I was, from an emotional standpoint. It didn’t have any bearing on the game. It was a great game. Hopefully we can get the focus back to the kids and not the coaches.”
Jaguars earn SWAC honors
Southern quarterback BeSean McCray and kicker Joshua Griffin won SWAC weekly honors for their performances in the Jaguars’ 45-13 victory against Prairie View on Saturday.
McCray was newcomer of the week, passing for 275 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for a team-best 85 yards and two TDs. He completed 16 of 22 passes without an interception.
Griffin made his first career field-goal attempt, a 40-yarder, and went 6 of 6 on PATs to win the special teams honor.
Jackson State quarterback Sheduer Sanders won the offensive player of the week award, and Florida A&M’s Isaiah Major won the defensive award with 13 tackles with 2½ tackles for loss, including one sack.