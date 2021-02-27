After a tight first half, the Southern men’s basketball team ratcheted up its effort on defense against Alcorn State. The focus on defense paid off as the Jaguars took a hard-fought 89-75 win at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Southern (8-8, 8-4 SWAC) held Alcorn State scoreless for the first four minutes of the second half when it turned a four-point halftime lead into a 51-39 advantage. The Jaguars lead grew to as many as 22 points, and they coasted to their fourth consecutive win.
“We took the pressure off, got back and played solid defense,” Southern coach Sean Woods said of the second half.
“Our guys just locked in and defended, and we made (Alcorn) shoot tough shots over us. We kept them off the offensive glass and ran it right back at them and got scores.”
Offensively, Southern had five players score in double figures. Samkelo Cele led the way with 22 points, a total that included three 3-pointers.
Also turning in solid performances were Jayden Saddler (16 points, four steals), Harrison Henderson (14 points, eight rebounds), Terrell Williams (11 points) and Brendon Brooks (10 points, eight assists).
The performance keeps Southern on a roll as it heads into the final week of the regular season with road games at Prairie View and Texas Southern.
Alcorn (5-10, 5-5) got as close a 57-48 with 13:24 left, but Southern kept the pressure on. Saddler’s 3-pointer was part of a 9-0 run that gave the Jaguars their largest lead of the game 75-53 with 7:22 to go.
Troymain Crosby scored 16 points and had seven rebounds for Alcorn. The Braves made 25 of 27 free throws, but only 23 of 52 shots from the field.
Southern scored the game’s first eight points and led 17-8 five minutes into the contest. Alcorn camd back and took a 26-24 lead after Oddyst Walker’s 3-pointer from the left wing.
The team’s traded buckets before Southern took advantage of a foul underneath the basket to score five points on one trip down court.
Walker was called for a foul while Williams made a 3-pointer from the right wing. The basket counted and the foul sent Delor Johnson to the foul line where he made both ends of a one-and-one.
Southern increased its lead to six points at 37-31 on Cele’s three-point play. Alcorn sliced the Jaguars lead to two points twice, and trailed 43-39 at halftime.