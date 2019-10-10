Running back Dawonya Tucker could be one small problem for the Southern defense in Saturday’s home game against Prairie View.
At 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds, he doesn’t sound problematic, but the Panthers running back appears to be on his way to a second consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season. He’d like to add to his total in A.W. Mumford Stadium.
“Only thing small is his height,” Prairie View coach Eric Dooley said. “Everything else measures up. He’s a short guy but he plays big.”
Boasting the No. 1 rushing defense in the SWAC, the Jaguars defense would like to cut him further down to size if they can get their hands on him. Tucker’s ability to change direction is the reason it’s hard to corral him, much less get a solid hit.
“He can turn a 3-yard run into 70,” Southern coach Dawson Odums said. “We need great pursuit, great effort and gap control. If our guys do that we have a chance to be successful.”
Tucker so far has 662 yards and seven touchdowns on 81 carries for an 8.2 yards per carry average and 132.4 yards per game. Southern has yet to allow a running back to gain at least 100 yards in a game but will be put to the test.
“You have to get on him real fast,” Southern linebacker Calvin Lunkins said. “You don’t want to get him in a lot of open space because he will make you miss. I respect his game. You have to close the space because he’s a shifty little dude.”
Grambling got an eyeful. Two weeks ago, Tucker rushed for a school-record 263 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns in the Panthers’ 42-36 victory against the Tigers. Like Southern, Prairie View is coming off an open date and Tucker said the sense of urgency for the Panthers (2-3, 2-1 in SWAC play) is palpable. The Panthers can insert themselves into the West Division race with a victory.
“It’s a pretty big game, it’s make or break for us,” said Tucker, a senior from Terrell (Texas) High School. “We just got to execute, do what we’ve got to do and come out with the win.
“I’m a better running back than I was last year. Our line is better, the receivers. Our whole offense is better than a year ago. I’ve been healthy all season and feeling good.”
Last season, Southern launched its push to the West Division title with a surprising 38-0 victory at Prairie View. The defense turned the Panthers one dimensional by holding Tucker to 17 yards on 10 carries and intercepted five passes.
But this year, Tucker and quarterback Jalen Morton head up the league’s No. 1 offense, averaging 502.4 yards per game and the No. 2 scoring offense with 35.8 points per game.
Morton is ranked second among SWAC quarterbacks with 1,218 yards and 10 touchdowns while completing 88 of 143 (61.5 percent). He has thrown seven interceptions. His top receiver is Tony Mullins with 18 catches for 346 yards and four touchdowns, and a 19.2 yards-per-catch average.
Morton said the Panthers success is partly because of a group effort on offense.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a one-two punch,” he said. “Me and Tuck have great chemistry but the whole team has great chemistry. Without the O-line, me and Tuck wouldn’t be able to do anything. Same for me and the wide receivers. The whole team is contributing.”
Tucker said he’s expecting a better effort than last year. The Panthers are in the hunt
“Last year, we weren’t there mentally,” Tucker said. “We’re confident every week. Every game is a big game, not because of who we are playing. We can control our destiny if we win this one.”