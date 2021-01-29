The Southwestern Athletic Conference men's basketball race is starting to take shape, and two games loom large Saturday.
The first is a battle of conference unbeatens when Alabama A&M (2-0 SWAC) visits league leader Prairie View (4-0).
The other is between two teams hoping to catch up to that top tier, which also includes Jackson State (2-0): Southern (3-6 overall, 3-2 SWAC) travels to rival Alcorn State (3-6, 3-1).
The game tips off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Davey L. Whitney Complex in Lorman, Mississippi.
Southern was among the unbeatens itself until a disappointing swing through Alabama last weekend: The Jaguars lost 68-58 in a showdown with Alabama A&M, then lost 66-64 at Alabama State when Hornets sophomore Kenny Strawbridge's putback beat the buzzer to break a tie.
That makes this game even more important for the Jaguars, who have had three SWAC games postponed, including a home game with Prairie View. A victory means Southern stays within two losses of the league leaders, while a loss means the Jaguars must start to worry about their SWAC tournament seed.
Ahsante Shivers leads Southern in scoring at 10.1 points per game, with four others — Damiree Burns (9.3), Jayden Saddler (9.1), Harrison Henderson (8.7) and Lamarcus Lee (7.8) within a couple of points of that average.
Alcorn opened SWAC play with a loss at Grambling but has since won three straight against Mississippi Valley State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alabama State. Troymain Crosby leads the Braves at 19.1 points per game.
Women
It's a similar story on the women's side: Southern (4-8, 4-2 SWAC) and Alcorn (4-6, 4-2) are battling for third place, each a game behind Alabama State and Jackson State entering Saturday's round of games.
The game tips off at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Davey L. Whitney Complex.
The Jaguars have won three straight since back-to-back losses to Grambling and Jackson State, most recently a 60-56 win at Alabama State that handed the Hornets their first conference loss.
Genovea Johnson is Southern's leading scorer at 15.2 points per game. Kirdis Clark tops Alcorn with 12.3 points per game.