Every time the Southern women created separation from Texas Southern the visiting Tigers crept back into the game. Finally, after a surge late in the fourth, there was no time for a rally as Southern opened Southwestern Athletic Conference play with a 70-60 win over Texas Southern.
For Southern (3-9, 1-0), the win snaps a four-game losing streak but marked its third straight home win. Texas Southern (0-8, 0-1) played its first game since December 18.
The Jaguars led 51-42 after three quarters. Shalexxus Aaron and Andriana Avent each scored two baskets helping the Tigers outscore Southern 13-6 to slice Southern’s lead to two points. Amani McWain’s put-back basket pushed the lead back to four, and started an 11-2 run that put Southern in control for good.
Kayla Watson led Southern with 13 points, while Nakia Kincey and Genovea Johnson each added 11. Taneara Moore turned in a typical stat-filled performance with two points, 10 rebounds and five steals.
Eight of Moore’s rebounds came on the offensive glass, where Southern grabbed 30 of its 50 rebounds. It was just what the Jaguars needed to offset a poor shooting night.
For the game, Southern made 29 of 81 shots (29.6 percent). Texas Southern was marginally better connecting on 20 of 52 shots (38.5 percent).
Aaron was the game leading scorer with 17 points. Avent scored 12, and Ataiya Bridges added 13, but both had trouble handling the ball. Bridges had 12 turnovers and Avent had nine as TSU finished the game with 35.
Neither team handled the ball well in the first half. Southern had 15 turnovers, but forced Texas Southern into 17. The difference was rebounding where Southern held a 33-14 advantage.
The first quarter was close throughout, and Texas Southern took a 12-11 lead on Avent’s pull up jumper. Nakia Kincey answered with a jumper from the left wing, and Southern took a 13-12 lead into the second quarter.
Southern opened the quarter with a 9-0 run that got started with a three-point play by McWain. Kincey and McWain each added 3-pointers before TSU ended its scoring drought on Nya Mitchell’s layup three minutes into the quarter.