Southern blasted 21 hits, including eight for extra bases, as it rolled past Grambling 18-8 to open their Southwestern Athletic Conference series Friday night at Lee-Hines Field.
After falling behind 4-0, Southern (12-9, 6-1 Western Division) scored seven runs in the fourth inning to take an 8-4 lead. Grambling (10-11, 7-3) was within 9-7 through six innings, but the Jaguars scored nine runs to their final two at-bats.
The game was called by mercy rule in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Hunter David scored Southern’s 18th run when he came in from third on a wild pitch with two outs.
David finished the game 5 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs. Hampton Hudson had four hits, and was one of eight Jaguars to drive in a run.
Austin Haensel pitched three innings in relief of starter Jerome Bohannon to get the win. Haensel allowed five hits and one run. Bohannon gave up only one hit, but walked six batters.
Michael Sookdeo led Grambling with four hits and two RBIs.
Grambling starter Bryan Delgado was roughed up for nine runs, six of them earned, on 11 hits in five innings.
Southern sent 11 batters to the plate in the fourth inning. The Jaguars collected seven hits in the at-bat that featured RBI hits by Willie Ward, Tyler LaPorte, Hampton and David.
The Jaguars scored three runs on four hits in the seventh inning. In the eighth, Southern finished off Grambling with six runs.
As the only one-loss team in conference play, Southern maintained its first-place position in the SWAC Western Division.
The teams will play the second game of their three-game series at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Jaguars will honor members of their 1959 NAIA national championship team before the first pitch of Saturday’s game.