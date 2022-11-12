1. Respect the foe
Mississippi Valley has been a league bottom dweller for years but even so is always capable of scoring an upset. Remember 6-0 in 2012? One of two losses to the Devils this century. If the Jaguars are feeling sorry for themselves, they’ll get no sympathy from Valley, which has six wins in the last five years and finally broke through last week to stop an eight-game losing streak. They’ll come to Mumford thinking about getting another. Southern has to come out focused and play with some emotion even if the chances of the division title are unlikely.
2. Get control, keep control
The best way to handle the Devils is to hammer them early and often and knock the notion of upset out of their heads. Southern needs a fast start and a big early lead to do that. The longer they hang around the more confidence it will breed. The Jaguars have got to show some offensive firepower after two consecutive weeks of sputtering and misfiring. Expect some deep shots by quarterback BeSean McCray against a defense last in the conference in passing yards allowed. The Devils are going to try and stop the Jaguar ground game. Hitting some long throws will loosen them up.
3. Bring the heat
Jordan Lewis absence doesn’t mean Southern can’t rush the passer. He hasn’t been a factor since early in the season but the Jaguars have a strong pass rush from lots of other places. Valley quarterback Jalani Eason is just getting back into the swing after a long injury layoff and won’t be as sharp in week 10 as most quarterbacks. A strong pass rush will also likely create some turnover opportunity, whether sack/strips or interceptions. Southern’s secondary matches up well with the Valley receiving corps, which looked better last week but has underperformed most of the season and has only one true threat.
4. Until next year
There should be no lack of emotion with 18 seniors playing their final game at Mumford Stadium. It’s also the last times fans who don’t travel will see the Jaguars and a victory in this game will guarantee a winning season. That’s something that didn’t happen last year. The players should channel their disappointment of the past two weeks into an all out effort, laying it all on the line. Eric Dooley appears to have gotten a good start on his reloading of the program. Every victory matters in that regard. There’s a week off next week to get ready for the Bayou Classic. Motivation should be the least of Southern’s problems.