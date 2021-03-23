The Southern football team is on the move against Prime Time but not quite into prime time.

The Jaguars game against Jackson State scheduled for April 3 has been moved to a 4 p.m. kickoff at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium and will be televised live by ESPN, the SWAC office announced Tuesday.

It will be Southern’s first appearance on ESPN’s main platform.

Southern (2-1) and Jackson State (3-1) have open dates this week and were originally scheduled to play at 1:30 p.m. The Tigers are in their first season with former NFL superstar and Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders as head coach.

"This is a great opportunity for our student-athletes to showcase their talents to a national television audience as well as the Southwestern Athletic Conference, so fans can see the pageantry of HBCU football." Southern athletic director Roman Banks said. "We are very excited for our student-athletes, coaches, fans and alumni."

The league also announced ESPN will carry the Alabama A&M at Jackson State game with a 2 p.m. kickoff.

Southern football gets strong all-around performance Southern’s overall performance in Saturday’s 51-23 victory against Texas Southern is the kind that makes a coach smile, then wants to bottle i…

SWAC notebook: Tight ends make key contributions for Southern Southern University football coach Dawson Odums didn’t make many promises in the preseason about his new offensive game plan, but he did say t…