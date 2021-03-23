BR.southerntexassouthern.032121.037
Buy Now

Southern University Jaguars wide receiver Brandon Hinton (4) catches a touchdown against the Texas Southern Tigers in the second half during a college football game on March 20, 2021 at BBVA Stadium in Houston, TX. Southern University Jaguars won 51 to 23. Photo by Thomas Shea/Stringer

 Thomas Shea

The Southern football team is on the move against Prime Time but not quite into prime time.

The Jaguars game against Jackson State scheduled for April 3 has been moved to a 4 p.m. kickoff at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium and will be televised live by ESPN, the SWAC office announced Tuesday.

It will be Southern’s first appearance on ESPN’s main platform.

Southern (2-1) and Jackson State (3-1) have open dates this week and were originally scheduled to play at 1:30 p.m. The Tigers are in their first season with former NFL superstar and Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders as head coach.

"This is a great opportunity for our student-athletes to showcase their talents to a national television audience as well as the Southwestern Athletic Conference, so fans can see the pageantry of HBCU football." Southern athletic director Roman Banks said. "We are very excited for our student-athletes, coaches, fans and alumni."

The league also announced ESPN will carry the Alabama A&M at Jackson State game with a 2 p.m. kickoff.

View comments