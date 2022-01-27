The real work is here for coach Chris Crenshaw and the Southern baseball team to craft a third consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference championship run.
Crenshaw is in a better position to oversee that after getting the job in December 2020 and guiding a 2021 squad that peaked at the perfect time. The Jaguars beat Jackson State, which was undefeated in regular-season league games, in the SWAC tournament championship game.
They will look to build on that accomplishment with 11 holdover players and several new additions when practice begins Friday.
“We’re still hammering out the fundamentals,” said Crenshaw, a former pitcher at Southern. “I’ve got an idea what the lineup will look like the first game. We’ve still got about three more weeks. Some who performed in the spring might not perform well now. Some who performed in the fall might not in the spring. We’ll see how the scrimmages go, how they handle situations in practice going forward.”
Crenshaw had four key players miss fall practice, which opened the door for several younger players and newcomers to get noticed, especially on the pitching staff. The Jaguars lost the bulk of their staff.
“We lost five senior pitchers that pitched well at the right time,” Crenshaw said. “We’ve got young guys that are new and freshmen from last year, keep their development going and keep them positive. We’re going to need pitching to win another championship. We pitched everybody last year in the tournament.
“I’m going to try and develop guys like I did last year, one at a time. One inning, one game and maybe two the next, give them some confidence. Keep using the fundamentals we’ve been working on, repeating it over and over again.”
Joseph Battaglia (5-4, 5.86 ERA) is back, and Crenshaw has him and Christian Davis (five starts) slated as the top hurlers. The Jaguars are fortunate to have two of the best relieves in the league with closer Enrique Orza (seven saves, 1.27 ERA), who made 14 appearances, and setup man Dmitri Frank (4-1, 3.64), who had 50 strikeouts and only 11 walks in 42 innings.
The third starting spot is up in the air. Jerry Burkett showed flashes last year, and Caleb Washing, Dillen Miller and Anthony Fidanza took turns during fall practice. Austin Haensel was the winning pitcher in the deciding game of the fall World Series.
The everyday lineup has a core of first baseman O’Neill Burgos, second baseman Jovante Dorris and Zavier Moore battling with Hunter Tabb at third. Justin Wiley and Caleb Tart are competing to fill the shortstop spot.
Burgos, Moore, outfielder Tremaine Spears and catcher Taj Porter sat out fall with injuries but almost certainly will claim starting spots.
Dorris had an excellent fall World Series with nine hits, including the deciding two-run homer. Tabb, a transfer from LSU-Eunice, had a pair of two-run doubles, and Southern Miss transfer outfielder Mike Latulas knocked in four runs.
Isaiah Adams is the likely center fielder with Spears at one of the corners. Latulas and JJ Rollon are fighting for the other spot. Crenshaw said newcomer Nathaniel Lai could provide some power.
The conference schedule is bumped up to 30 games with Alcorn State joining the West Division.
“I expect everybody in the league to be a little bit better,” Crenshaw said. “Guys that were supposed to be gone will be back, and we’ve got some pretty good coaches.
“We’re going to learn who we are real fast. Some games we have to make pitches and execute, and some games we have to swing it. We have to make sure we play defense. I’ll play different lineups early to see how they perform. It’s probably going to take the first third of the season to figure out a lineup before we get into conference play.”