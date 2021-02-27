RUSTON — Louisiana Tech starting pitcher Ryan Jennings threw five scoreless innings and reliever Casey Ouellette earned first save of the season as the Bulldogs notched their second win of the weekend against Southern, prevailing 5-1.
Jennings struck out seven Jaguars and allowed just three hits. He gave way to relievers Cade Gibson and Cade Hodges before Ouellette shut down Southern over the final 2 2/3 innings, giving up just two hits while striking out five opposing batters.
Isaiah Adams was 3 for 4 and scored the Jaguars’ lone run in the seventh inning, coming home on a Gibson wild pitch.
O’Neill Burgos was 2 for 4 for the Jaguars.
After Southern cut Tech's lead to 2-1 in the seventh, Bulldogs left fielder Philip Matulia hit a two-run homer to right field, and Philip Matulia followed with a solo homer to make it 4-1.
Louisiana Tech (3-2) added one more run in the eighth when Steele Netterville lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, bringing home Taylor Young from third.
Joseph Battaglia II (1-1) took the loss for Southern (1-4), allowing one run on six hits over 4 2/3 innings. Jacob Snyder, Mykel Page and Colton Frank followed Battaglia in relief.
Snyder gave up one run on one hit in 1⅓ innings. Page allowed three runs on three hits in 1⅓ innings.
Ouellette had five punchouts in relief. Ouellette punched out back-to-back Jaguars to end Southern's threat in the seventh, stranding a runner at third base.
The Bulldogs won Friday’s series opener 9-2.
The teams finish their series at 1 p.m. Sunday.