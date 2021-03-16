Most college football coaches prefer playing to having a bye week, but in the pandemic-affected-Southwestern Athletic Conference spring season, any chance to reset and heal is welcomed one.
That’s the approach Southern coach Dawson Odums is taking as his team prepares to get back to business with Saturday’s game at Texas Southern at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Jaguars (1-1) went into the bye week off a mistake-ravaged 33-30 loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Although Southern nearly rallied from a 19-point deficit, it dug itself into too deep a hole to finish the comeback.
“We’ve tried to focus on fundamentals and work on things we haven’t done well,” Odums said during Tuesday’s Zoom conference. “We went into the bye week with the right mindset. Sometimes you just have to clear your mind and get back to the basics. Hopefully they come out ready to play Saturday.”
Rather than do an inordinate amount of game planning for the 0-1 Tigers, the Jaguars focused on improving their own issues, which are many. Southern committed four turnovers and had nine penalties, including one that resulted in the benching of starting quarterback Ladarius Skelton.
In its victory against Alabama State, the Jaguars struggled in the second half after a good start. The reverse was true the last time out.
“These last two weeks we’ve been focusing on ourselves, what we can do to control the game and change the outcome,” senior defensive end Jalen Ivy said. “We left a lot of plays out there. We focused on everybody getting to the ball, every down, every snap.
“We need to come out more assertive in the first half. The first game we came out with more energy and fell off in the back half. We have yet to put a whole game together, and I hope this week that’s what we get.”
Much of that will depend on getting some consistency and continuity at quarterback. Odums said both Skleton and John Lampley will play, although which one will start is yet to be determined. Lampley nearly led the Jaguars to victory with 20 completions in 33 attempts for 238 yards and two TDs. He also threw three interceptions.
Odums said the team is getting used the the idea of multiple quarterbacks and that third-string quarterback Bubba McDaniel may soon re-enter the competition as he recovers from wrist surgery on his non-throwing hand. With another bye next week, McDaniel may press both of the others for playing time.
“Every day we’re making progress with the quarterbacks, seeing where they are mentally,” Odums said. “They’re responding the way they need to. We’ll find out more about McDaniel as well. Our quarterback room is getting back to the strength it was.
“Skelton and Lampley have been taking snaps. Bubba will be ready next week and may be the emergency guy this week. Going into stretch run we could have all three ready. We’re not sold on any of the three. It’s all about how they respond. If you do what’s necessary to win, you’ll play. If you don’t, we have a package to insert another guy.”
One notable improvement from a coaching standpoint is that for the first time this season, Southern will have tape on its opponent. Texas Southern lost a heartbreaker to rival Prairie View. After having the worst defense the SWAC last season, it has made strides under second-year coach Clarence McKinney.
“Having tape makes a big difference,” Odums said. “It’s tough when it’s been so long that they’ve played. You don’t know what they look like or who they added to the team. Schematically you can put yourself in better position. You can see what they like to do and who’s going to do it.
“The strength of their team, the most improved part, is their defense. We only have one game on them, and they played pretty good in that game. They have talent and a lot of the pieces of the puzzle.”