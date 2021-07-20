Southern placed a league-best nine players on the preseason All-SWAC football first team, including preseason Defensive Player of the Year Jordan Lewis, and was picked to finish second in the newly-aligned West Division in voting by conference coaches and sports information directors at media day Tuesday.
Alcorn State, which opted out of the SWAC’s spring season, beat out Southern as the predicted West champion by a 128-108 voting margin. Alcorn was moved to the West Division in the offseason when Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman were added to the East and the Braves did not have a player selected to the first or second teams.
Reigning West champ Arkansas-Pine Bluff was picked to finish fifth in the West. Newcomer Florida A&M polled at second in the East behind reigning champion Alabama A&M by a 122-109 margin. Bulldogs quarterback Aqeel Glass was the choice to repeat as Offensive Player of the Year.
Four of Southern’s five offensive linemen -- guards Jonathan Bishop and Brian Williams, center Dallas Black and tackle Ja’Tyre Carter -- all made the first team and tackle Jeremiah Stafford was Southern’s lone second team selection. The first four were joined on offense by running back Jarod Sims and tight end Ethan Howard.
Lewis, the Buck Buchanan Defensive Player of the Year in the spring, was joined on the first-team defense by end Jalen Ivy and safety Chase Foster. Southern had no second team defensive selections.
“It’s a testament to the hard work they’ve put in all season,” Southern coach Jason Rollins said. “We’re happy they were recognized. But all those goals are team goals, a team achievement and a testament to the team around them. It’s compliment to the program.
“We don’t put a lot of stock in preseason awards, those are last season’s awards. I gave out the awards two months ago. It’s normal (being picked second). We didn’t play for the championship, so that’s fair.”
Lewis led the conference in sacks for the second time in three season with 10 1/2 and had a league-high 15 tackles for loss with one forced fumble. The Southern offensive line paved the way for the Jaguars to lead the league in rushing offense at 211 yards per game.
Sims rushed for 241 yards and four TDs in the six-game spring season, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. Howard led all Southern receivers in his freshman year with 14 catches for 240 yards and two touchdowns.
Ivy had 16 tackles, 4 1/2 for loss and 2 1/2 sacks. Foster led Southern with five passes broken up and had an interception which he returned 14 yards for a touchdown.
Glass guided Alabama A&M to its first SWAC title since 2006. He completed 67 of 113 passes for 1,084 yards and 13 TDs. He was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award for the nation’s top FCS player. He completed 24 of 45 passes for 271 yards and three TDs in the Bulldogs’ 40-33 victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
SWAC Eastern Division
Alabama A&M (122)
Florida A&M (109)
Jackson State (80)
Alabama State (76)
Bethune-Cookman (71)
Mississippi Valley State (25)
SWAC Western Division
Alcorn State (128)
Southern (108)
Grambling State (85)
Prairie View A&M (78)
Arkansas-Pine Bluff (68)
Texas Southern (37)
Player of the Year
Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M
Defensive Player of the Year
Jordan Lewis, Southern
Preseason All-SWAC Football First Team Offense
Position: name, school
QB: Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M
RB: Ezra Gray, Alabama State
RB: Jarod Sims, Southern
OL: Mark Evans II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
OL: Brian Williams, Southern
OL: Dallas Black, Southern
OL: Ja’Tyre Carter, Southern
OL: Johnathan Bishop, Southern
WR: Abdul-Fatai Ibrahimk, Alabama A&M
WR: Josh Wilkes, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
TE: Ethan Howard, Southern
2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football First Team Defense
DL: Jordan Lewis, Southern
DL: Christian Clark, Alabama State
DL: Jalen Ivy, Southern
DL: Andrew Ogletree, Alabama State
LB: Keonte Hampton, Jackson State
LB: Aubrey Miller Jr., Jackson State
LB: Kolby Watts, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
DB: Jalon Thigpen, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
DB: Irshaad Davis, Alabama State
DB: Chase Foster, Southern
DB: Caleb Brunson, Mississippi Valley State
2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football First Team Specialists
K: Spencer Corey, Alabama A&M
P: Aubrey Grace, Alabama State
RS: Tyrin Ralph, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football Second Team Offense
QB: Skyler Perry, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
RB: Gary Quarles, Alabama A&M
RB: Caleb Johnson, Mississippi Valley State
OL: Jonathan Williams, Alabama A&M
OL: Jeremiah Stafford, Southern
OL: Noah Hayes, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
OL: Atondre Smith, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
OL: Nicholas Roos, Bethune-Cookman
WR: Zabrian Moore, Alabama A&M
WR: Tyrin Ralph, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
TE: Terrence Ellis, Alabama State
2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football Second Team Defense
DL: Michael Badejo, Texas Southern
DL: Jason Dumas, Prairie View A&M
DL: Jerry Gardner, Mississippi Valley State
DL: Renaldo Flowers, Florida A&M
LB: Isaac Peppers, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
LB: Armoni Holloway, Alabama A&M
LB: Untareo Johnson, Bethune-Cookman
DB: Amari Holloway, Alabama A&M
DB: Naytron Culpepper, Alabama State
DB: Kenan Fontenot, Grambling State
DB: Markquese Bell, Florida A&M
2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football Second Team Specialists
K: Zack Piwniczka, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
P: Chris Faddoul, Florida A&M
RS: Ezra Gray, Alabama State