Three and out
What we learned
The Jaguars are not quite ready for prime time. Almost, but not quite. Southern did many things well in its battle with Florida A&M but made too many mistakes to overcome a team that it matched up well with. The Jaguars simply can’t throw the ball well enough against good defenses to complement what has been a good defense all season. For two consecutive games, Southern hasn’t reached 100 yards passing. But even a stellar defense had its own boo-boos with a killer offsides penalty in the first quarter and an inability to make plays on third down, especially in the second half.
Trending now
The Jaguars running game has succeeded all season despite injuries taking a toll on the backfield. Southern stayed in the game because of its ground attack, but as the Rattlers' lead grew, they just didn’t have time to keep running it. Karl Ligon has been a find as a freshman, leading the team for the second consecutive game after injuries took out Kobe Dillon before the season, Jerodd Sims last week, and Kendric Rhymes in this game. BeSean McCray is still the team’s leading rusher.
Final thoughts
With two games to play, it’s maybe too early to talk about next year — but the door of opportunity is closing fast. Prairie View can clinch the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division title with victories against Mississippi Valley and Arkansas-Pine Bluff — teams who have one SWAC victory between them. Southern’s loss to FAMU was illustrative of the problems. The Jaguars played well enough defensively to have better results, but they have to throw the ball better to compete in the SWAC. Their coaches are not exempt. They haven’t been able to get the team disciplined enough to cut down on penalties.