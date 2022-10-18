BeSean McCray’s emergence at quarterback is only half the story of the Southern offense. The Jaguars are getting plenty of production from perhaps the top wide receiver trio in the conference.
August Pitre, Rudy Dyson and Cassius Allen have rung up big numbers in recent weeks as the Jaguars have surged into a tie for the SWAC West Division lead with a three-winning streak.
That threesome has a chance to add to their stats when Virginia University of Lynchburg rolls into town for Saturday’s homecoming game at 4 p.m. at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
All three receivers are listed among the top 25 players in yards receiving per game in the SWAC. Pitre is No. 9, Allen No. 19 and Dyson No. 23 with a combined 34 catches for 895 yards and seven touchdowns. The trio has a combined yards-per-catch average of 26.3.
Also noticeable of the three is their physical similarities. All are tall, rangy and fast with excellent ball skills. McCray is starting to lock in on throwing the ball to a spot and watching them go get it.
“Size doesn’t matter,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “I love speed and guys that go after the football. Any coach would like that. We’ve got some receivers, the biggest thing is getting a chance to feed all those guys. Those three do stand out.”
Pitre (6-foot-1, 176 pounds) has been the most consistent. He leads the Jaguars with 14 catches for 270 yards and three touchdowns. His 19.3 per catch average is third in the conference.
On Saturday, Pitre burst out of the gate with a 38-yard catch on Southern’s first snap and a 37-yarder for a touchdown two plays later. He finished the day with four catches for 127 yards one game after catching two scoring passes at Prairie View.
Dyson (6-2, 200) is a Tulane transfer from Kentwood who came to Southern as a defensive back but switched sides after spring practice. He had five catches for 96 yards at Prairie View. For the season, he has nine catches for 185 yards and two scores.
Allen (6-4, 200) scored Southern’s third TD Saturday on a nice back-shoulder grab on a 14-yard play, rising up to make the catch and getting a foot down inbounds. He’s caught 11 for 170 yards and two scores.
“Coaches have been pushing that all receivers develop a great relationship with the quarterback, not just BeSean but all the quarterbacks,” Dyson said. “We made it our duty.
“We have become more comfortable in our scheme. The last few games we’ve been talking to each other more to see what the defense is giving us and taking it. Not just the coaches but the receivers, too.”
All three transferred in but Dyson had the most catching up to do, moving from defense. He hadn’t played wide receiver since high school.
“It took a little time to catch up with the playbook,” Dyson said. “But as far as playing the position, how to catch or make a move, I felt that was pretty much in me. (Wide receivers) coach (Devin) Fosselman and Dooley have given me so many tips to help me grow as a receiver and grow my game.”
Dooley said he made the change after watching high school tape of Dyson at Kentwood, where he caught 44 balls for 1,128 yards (a 25.6 average) and seven TDs. He also have five rushing touchdowns.
“We needed guys on defense,” Dooley said. “He played both ways in high school but made more plays on offense. He played some quarterback too and understands the whole offense."
Pitre, whose vertical jump in high school was a lofty 43½ inches, said the whole receiver room is improving and that he likes the idea of attacking from the first whistle.
“We were clicking on all cylinders,” he said of the first half against Alcorn. “BeSean threw a couple of nice balls and I was able to get enough separation to make plays.
“When it’s press coverage, man to man, as a receiver you have to be licking your chops knowing the ball is coming your way. When it does, you’ve got to come down with it. I made a couple plays last week and he trusted me to come to me.”
Pitre is a senior, Allen a junior and Dyson a sophomore, but there is more similar talent waiting in the wings with junior Ed Magee, freshman Isaiah Taylor and sophomore Tyler Kirkwood, all 6-1 and speedy.
“All of our receivers are getting that chemistry as we move forward,” Dooley said.