Southern University football players were in agreement there may be no better salve for the wounds of defeat than to return home, and that’s where they will be Saturday.
The Jaguars (1-2, 0-1 SWAC) will try to get their season back on track against Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-2, 0-1) at 6 p.m. at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
A long weekend trip to Arlington, Texas, resulted in a 24-0 loss to Texas Southern on Sept. 17 that left the Jaguars with more questions than answers and extra time to process the defeat.
“It’s huge to be back home; it was tough to sit out a whole week and wait two weeks to play,” Southern safety Corione Harris said. “It’s good for the guys to be here and get a little rest and not have to travel, especially a trip where we had to leave Thursday. It’s going to be real refreshing. The guys are real hungry to get back on the field.”
If anything, the Jaguars learned they can’t afford to be a step slow at any point. They fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter and never could battle back to score. Defensive tackle Camron Peterson said starting fast has been a focus this week.
“Most definitely," he said. "Coach (Eric) Dooley preaches 60 minutes. That’s the biggest emphasis. That’s what we strive for every weekend.
“We knew what (TSU) was going to do. We came out prepared but started slow. Allowing them to drive, get points and capture momentum, those are things you can’t have. You can’t always overcome them.”
Quarterback BeSean McCray is most in need of a good start. His first pass against Texas Southern was intercepted, one of three picks he threw in the first half. The Jaguars also couldn’t crack the end zone despite four trips to the red zone.
McCray said offensive players spent a lot of time in the past two weeks studying film and working on communicating better.
“We (quarterbacks and receivers) have to be on the same page,” McCray said. “That’s what we’re harping on, knowing what they see, what I see, the holes in the defense, more communicating. After practice we stay and throw patterns and watched film, too.
“They (UAPB) are a great defense. We have to control turnovers and when we get down there, we have to score.”
While the Jaguars defense rallied from a slow start and played better, the unit produced zero turnovers after getting five in the first two games. Dooley said he wants his unit to get back to being fast and physical against an offense run by the most experienced quarterback in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in UAPB’s Skyler Perry. He’s passed for 611 yards and four touchdowns and is backed by a ground game averaging 194 yards per game.
“You have to remain greedy and want more takeaways,” Dooley said. “Those turnovers we’re getting we have to turn into points.
"They have a lot of explosive players on offense. On defense, they brought in a lot of transfers that are starting to jell. There’s no easy game in this conference. Every game, you’d better be prepared.”
Peterson said not being ready at the opening whistle is a mistake the Jaguars won’t repeat.
“It feels good to be back at home period,” Peterson said. “Being in front of our crowd and our friends, and put a product on the field to make them proud. We understand what happened last time out and we’re moving forward we’re locked in on UAPB.”