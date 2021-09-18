Breakdowns on special teams kept McNeese State in Saturday's game at A.W. Mumford Stadium, and they eventually helped the Cowboys rally past Southern 31-24.
It started on the opening kickoff, which McNeese’s Mason Pierce fielded 1 yard deep in his own end zone before returning it straight up the field. He veered left and kept running as he completed what was officially a 100-yard touchdown return.
Southern coach Jason Rollins noted the importance of the play after the game.
“Its hard to win a football game when you have a kickoff return for a touchdown and you lose the turnover margin,” Rollins said.
As the game progressed, Southern began using shorter, higher kickoffs that kept the ball out of Pierce’s hands, but by then the damage was done.
Not that Southern was surprised by Pierce’s ability.
“We knew about him,” Rollins said. “He’d been a really good returner for them last season. We watched every game they played during the spring so he’s a guy that we knew about.”
Southern settled down after Pierce’s touchdown, holding the Cowboys in check the rest of the half as the Jaguars took a 21-10 lead.
But momentum began to slip away from Southern on the third-quarter kickoff.
Redshirt freshman Chandler Whitfield fielded the kick at the SU 2 near the right pylon, took a horizontal path as he headed left, and was tackled at the 11. Shortly thereafter, Ladarius Skelton threw an interception that led to a short touchdown run for McNeese.
“(It was) a new guy back there trying to get a spark, and it didn’t work,” Rollins said of Whitfield’s kick return. “There are things you see on film. Sometimes it doesn’t show up in a game. That was our first (kickoff) to be able to return. They made an adjustment from what they had showed on film, so good job by them.”
Another breakdown followed.
Late in the third quarter, with Southern leading 21-20, the Jaguars set up to punt from their own 43. McNeese’s Tahj Samuel got through to partially block Martell Fontenot’s punt, which ended up going only 4 yards.
From there, McNeese needed 16 plays to reach the end zone — but the Cowboys made it there. A 2-point conversion gave the them a 28-21 lead with 12:49 remaining.
“(We were) slow on the snap and late, so our operations were slow,” Rollins said of the punt. “We hadn’t been getting any pressure all night and we kind of relaxed, if you will, and the operation was a little slower.”
Given time to work with on his other two punts, Fontenot got off kicks of 39 and 35 yards.
Meanwhile, McNeese's special teams had no major breakdowns.
Pierce had two kickoff returns for 111 total yards. Callum Eddings punted twice for a 42-yard average, and kicker Jacob Abel went 3-for-3 on field goal tries with makes from 32, 25 and 27 yards.