Is Eric Dooley’s offense the answer for Southern?
Dooley couldn’t have timed things more perfectly, dropping a season-high 48 points on the Jaguars at Homecoming and winning the division with his tempo offense to snag the job. That doesn’t mean it’s going to happen again. Just because an offense goes fast is no guarantee. He had Louisville graduate transfer Jawon Pass at quarterback. Southern will have 5-feet-10 junior college transfer Besean McCray, who has never taken a college snap, and lots of other new unproven players.
Can Southern stop opponents in 2022?
The Jaguars weren’t the worst defense in the league last year but agonizingly failed to stop foes when it really needed to, blowing a pair of halftime leads and coughing up fourth quarter leads in two others. The front seven appears to be solid but nine new defensive backs and a handful of holdovers will have to sort themselves out and do a better job of tackling in the open field. The Jaguars have two of the best defenders in FCS play in end Jordan Lewis and tackle Jason Dumas. A few more need to step up.
Will Grambling reverse a four-year slide?
Five years ago, the Tigers were coming off back-to-back appearances in the Celebration Bowl, winning one for a Black national championship. Last season, the implosion under Broderick Fobbs was complete with player and coach defections over a two-year span of misery heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The school Eddie Robinson Jr. made into a household name went all in with former NFL coach Hue Jackson and there are 50 new Tigers on the roster. If any squad deserves the dark horse label it’s this one.
Can Deion Sanders’ J-State Tigers take the next step?
The celebrity coach broke through for a conference title in his second year but fell flat with a chance at the brass ring. Coach Prime continues to make the most noise in the off-season, signing yet another 5-star player away from the big boys, cornerback Travis Hunter. He’s stockpiled several Power 5 transfers and has his two talented sons, Shedeur and Shilo, leading the offense and defense, respectively. College football might spin off its axis with a Sanders – er, Jackson State - Black national championship.
Is Alcorn State hiding in the weeds?
The Braves sat out the COIVD-19-delayed spring season and paid dearly for it with only three homes games while going 6-5. But the Braves record was deceiving with three one-score losses and a victory against division champion Prairie View. Coach Fred McNair loses one of the SWAC’s best quarterback in Felix Harper, but has a core of players left over from back-to-back conference championships in 2018-19. The Braves should be the favorite to win the West Division.